Europa League draw: Man Utd to play Granada, Arsenal to face Slavia Prague in quarter-finals

Europa League quarter-final draw: Granada vs Manchester United, Arsenal vs Slavia Prague, Ajax vs Roma, Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal - United could play Roma or Ajax in semi-finals and would avoid Arsenal until the final, should both reach showdown in Gdansk

By Michael Hincks

Friday 19 March 2021 12:53, UK

Arsenal beat Olympiakos and Manchester United overcame AC Milan to reach the Europa League quarters
Image: Arsenal beat Olympiakos and Manchester United overcame AC Milan to reach the Europa League quarters

Manchester United have been drawn against Granada in the Europa League quarter-finals, while Arsenal will play Rangers' conquerors Slavia Prague.

United could face Ajax or Roma in the last four, while for Arsenal a potential meeting with Dinamo Zagreb or Villarreal is on the cards.

After Rangers and Tottenham exited the tournament on Thursday night, the draw means the two remaining British sides, United and Arsenal, could only meet in the final.

United overcame a tricky tie against Milan to advance 2-1 on aggregate thanks to Paul Pogba's winner in Italy on Thursday night.

"When you win a game of football away from home in a stadium like this, against a team like this, you're very happy," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Ole 0:53
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says league position defines progress rather than whether trophies are won

Viewed as favourites to repeat their Europa League success from 2017, when they beat Ajax 2-0 in the final, in this year's quarters United meet a Granada side enjoying a dream run in their first-ever season of European football.

Granada sneaked past Solskjaer's former side Molde 3-2 on aggregate in the last 16, with 35-year-old former Spurs striker Roberto Soldado on target in both legs.

Meanwhile, Arsenal take on a club who have already knocked out two British opponents, with Slavia Prague beating Leicester 2-0 on aggregate in the last 32 before overcoming Rangers 3-1 in the round of 16.

Arsenal progressed despite losing 1-0 to Olympiakos on Thursday night, with a 3-1 first-leg win enough to help Mikel Arteta's side reach the Europa League last eight for the third time in four seasons.

1:17
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts to his side's progression to Europa League quarter-finals despite a second leg defeat at home to Olympiakos

"People take for granted that you play against any opponent and you're going to be through because of the name of the club they represent. It's not like that. Every team in Europe is really difficult to beat," Arteta said.

"What we have to do, the way we are set up, the organisation we have and the way we want to play, we have to be much more efficient, much more simple, much more cohesive as a team."

Europa League quarter-finals

First legs: April 8 | Second legs: April 15

  • Granada vs Manchester United
  • Arsenal vs Slavia Prague
  • Ajax vs Roma
  • Dinamo Zagreb vs Villarreal

Europa League semi-final draw

First legs: April 29 | Second legs: May 6

  • Granada OR Manchester United vs Ajax OR Roma
  • Dinamo Zagreb OR Villarreal vs Arsenal OR Slavia Prague

When and where is the Europa League final?

The Europa League final takes place on Wednesday, May 26 at the Gdansk Arena in Poland. The stadium was due to host the 2020 final, but after the tournament was delayed due to Covid-19, the showpiece took place in Cologne, Germany as Sevilla beat Inter 3-2.

