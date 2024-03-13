Did Michael Edwards ask Jurgen Klopp to stay at Liverpool? Klopp: 'No. Can you imagine if I changed mind now?'

Jurgen Klopp has refuted claims that incoming Liverpool chief Michael Edwards asked him to stay on as boss.

Fenway Sports Group have announced the return of Edwards as their new chief executive of football.

Edwards oversaw the most successful period in Liverpool's recent history, working with Klopp to assemble the squad that won the Premier League and Champions League.

The sporting director then left Liverpool in 2022 but despite rejecting the chance to return to Liverpool earlier this year, a deal has now been agreed to bring Edwards back.

Reports had emerged that one of his first conversations after re-joining the club with Klopp included trying to convince him to stay on as Liverpool boss - something Klopp shot down.

When asked if that story was true, Klopp said: "No. It was not a subject to talk about. Can you imagine if I changed my mind now? I don't say these things without thinking.

"We always had a really good relationship, it was very good on professional basis anyway. Lots of good things happened when we were together and then he decided to do something else. Now he's back, I'm really happy. I want to see the club in the best possible place after I leave. It's a top solution."

Klopp: Salah ready to start

Liverpool head into Thursday's Europa League second leg at Anfield against Sparta Prague in a strong position of holding a 5-1 lead from last week.

With Manchester United on the horizon in the FA Cup quarter-final on Sunday, Klopp will have the opportunity to shuffle his pack. It looks the perfect spot for Mohamed Salah to make his first start since returning from a hamstring injury suffered in January.

"We want to play the best possible football game. That's always how we decide the line-up. I couldn't tell you in this moment what I would do, even if I wanted to. We had a few players yesterday that needed an extra day. Let's see how they are today. The idea of the line-up will be to have the best legs. We need to keep rhythm and keep going. Don't think about next game on Sunday, even when it is Manchester United.

"He's [Salah] ready to start but I'm not sure if he should do 90 minutes. He could have started the last game, but I'm not sure for how long. I've never had a game where I've thought, 'Ah good, Mo Salah is not playing'. If he gets 90 minutes, it depends how it looks in the game. He can normally play game after game. We have to make sure we can rely on him consistently again."

Szoboszlai: We can win all four trophies

Dominik Szoboszlai is relishing the challenge of attempting to win four trophies this season. With the Carabao Cup already in the bag, Liverpool are amongst the favourites to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League.

He said: "We've won one, we have three more left. Me personally I want to win all four but we have to look game-by-game. There's a long way to go. I think we are ready.

"I think we have a quite good chance but everyone thinks like this, if you asked Man City's players or Arsenal's players. But we have to work for it, it's not coming out of the air and jumping in your hands. We have to give our best, no matter who is in the first XI. We are a team and have to fight for each other."