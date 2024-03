Euro 2024 play-offs: Georgia beat Greece in a penalty shoot-out and Ukraine defeat Iceland to qualify

Mykhailo Mudryk scored the winner as Ukraine booked their place at Euro 2024 with a play-off final victory over Iceland.

The Chelsea forward netted in the 85th minute with a precise shot from the edge of the penalty area as Ukraine won 2-1.

Georgia have also qualified for Euro 2024 after beating Greece in a penalty shoot-out after their play-off final ended 0-0 after extra-time.

It is the first time that Georgia have qualified for either the European Championship or a major tournament.

Georgia will be in Group F in Germany this summer alongside Turkey, Portugal and Czech Republic.

Ukraine are grouped with Belgium, Slovakia and Romania.

The Georgia-Greece play-off final was marred by a half-time fracas that saw players, substitutes and backroom staff become embroiled. Georgia's substitute goalkeeper Giorgi Loria was sent off for his part in the melee.

In the third play-off final, Poland progressed to Germany after beating Wales on penalties.

What are the Euro 2024 groups?

Group A - Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B - Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C - Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D - Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E - Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

Group F - Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic

Euro 2024 fixtures in full

Group stage

Friday June 14

Germany vs Scotland (Munich, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Saturday June 15

Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne, kick-off 2pm UK time)

Spain vs Croatia (Berlin, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Italy vs Albania (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Sunday June 16

Poland vs Netherlands (Hamburg, kick-off 2pm UK time)

Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Monday June 17

Romania vs Ukraine (Munich, kick-off 2pm UK time)

Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Austria vs France (Dusseldorf, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Tuesday June 18

Turkey vs Georgia (Dortmund, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Portugal vs Czech Republic (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Wednesday June 19

Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg, kick-off 2pm UK time)

Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Thursday June 20

Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich, kick-off 2pm UK time)

Denmark vs England (Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Friday June 21

Slovakia vs Ukraine (Dusseldorf, kick-off 2pm UK time)

Poland vs Austria (Berlin, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Netherlands vs France (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Saturday June 22

Georgia vs Czech Republic (Hamburg, kick-off 2pm UK time)

Turkey vs Portugal (Dortmund, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Belgium vs Romania (Cologne, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Sunday June 23

Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Monday June 24

Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Albania vs Spain (Dusseldorf, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Tuesday June 25

Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin, kick-off 5pm UK time)

France vs Poland (Dortmund, kick-off 5pm UK time)

England vs Slovenia (Cologne, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Denmark vs Serbia (Munich, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Wednesday June 26

Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Ukraine vs Belgium (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Czech Republic vs Turkey (Hamburg, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Georgia vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Rest days on June 27 and 28

Round of 16

Saturday June 29

37 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm UK time)

38 2A vs 2B (Berlin, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Sunday June 30

39 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, kick-off 8pm UK time)

40 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Monday July 1

41 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, kick-off 8pm UK time)

42 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Tuesday July 2

43 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, kick-off 5pm UK time)

44 1D vs 2F (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Rest days on 3 and 4 July

Quarter-finals

Friday July 5

45 W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm UK time)

46 W41 vs W42 (Hamburg, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Saturday July 6

47 W43 vs W44 (Berlin, kick-off 8pm UK time)

48 W40 vs W38 (Dusseldorf, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Rest days on 7 and 8 July

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 9

49 W45 vs W46 (Munich, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Wednesday July 10

50 W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Rest days on July 11, 12 and 13

Euro 2024 final

Sunday July 14

W49 vs W50 (Berlin, kick-off 8pm UK time)