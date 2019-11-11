Raheem Sterling out of England's European Qualifier against Montenegro after 'disturbance'

Raheem Sterling and Joe Gomez square up to each other at Anfield

Raheem Sterling will not play in England's European Qualifier against Montenegro on Thursday due to a disturbance at their St George’s Park training complex.

England manager Gareth Southgate said that "emotions were still raw" after Sterling was involved in a clash with Joe Gomez towards the end of Liverpool's 3-1 win over Premier League title rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

It is understood the pair were again involved after meeting up for England duty on Monday, leading to Sterling's withdrawal from selection for the game with Montenegro at Wembley.

Joe Gomez pushes Raheem Sterling away after the pair squared up at Anfield

No details of the incident were revealed, although the FA confirmed Sterling remains with the squad following the "disturbance in a private team area."

Southgate said: "We have taken the decision to not consider Raheem for the match against Montenegro on Thursday.

"One of the great challenges and strengths for us is that we've been able to separate club rivalries from the national team. Unfortunately the emotions of yesterday's game were still raw.

"My feeling is that the right thing for the team is the action we have taken. Now that the decision has been made with the agreement of the entire squad, it's important that we support the players and focus on Thursday night."

England play Montenegro at Wembley on Thursday before facing Kosovo away on Sunday, knowing just a point from the two games will be enough to see them qualify for Euro 2020.