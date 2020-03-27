Wembley arch to light up with Italy flag colours on night when they should have played England

Wembley's arch will show the colours of the Italian flag on Friday night

The Wembley Stadium arch will be lit in the colours of the Italian flag for 90 minutes from 8pm on Friday night to coincide with what would have been the Heads Up International between England and Italy.

Along with Tuesday night's scheduled friendly against Denmark, the Italy game has had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today we would have been welcoming 90,000 to cheer on our #ThreeLions.



Wembley will roar again soon.#StayHomeSaveLives



📹 // @PeterKindersley pic.twitter.com/5vDjrt72MP — Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) March 27, 2020

But in a show of solidarity with Italy, which has been one of the countries hardest hit by COVID-19, the arch will show the Italian tricolore.

In addition to this, the giant LED screens adjacent to Olympic Way will display the message: 'Siamo separati, ma siamo insieme. Forza Italia #DistantiMaUniti' which translates as 'We are separate, but we are together. Come on Italy #DistantButUnited'.

The arch and giant screens will then revert back to a tribute to the NHS which has been in place at the national stadium since March 20.