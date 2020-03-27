England News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
More from Football

Wembley arch to light up with Italy flag colours on night when they should have played England

Last Updated: 27/03/20 4:31pm

Wembley's arch will show the colours of the Italian flag on Friday night
Wembley's arch will show the colours of the Italian flag on Friday night

The Wembley Stadium arch will be lit in the colours of the Italian flag for 90 minutes from 8pm on Friday night to coincide with what would have been the Heads Up International between England and Italy.

Along with Tuesday night's scheduled friendly against Denmark, the Italy game has had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But in a show of solidarity with Italy, which has been one of the countries hardest hit by COVID-19, the arch will show the Italian tricolore.

Also See:

In addition to this, the giant LED screens adjacent to Olympic Way will display the message: 'Siamo separati, ma siamo insieme. Forza Italia #DistantiMaUniti' which translates as 'We are separate, but we are together. Come on Italy #DistantButUnited'.

The arch and giant screens will then revert back to a tribute to the NHS which has been in place at the national stadium since March 20.

Join Sky Bet Club and track your progress towards a £5 free Bet

Opt in and bet £25 or more before 23:59 on Sunday. Free bets credited by 7pm on Monday.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK