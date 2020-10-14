Mason Mount: Jack Grealish and I connect, we can play together for England

Mason Mount says he has a "connection" with Jack Grealish and believes they can play together in England's midfield.

Grealish was England's standout performer in the 3-0 win over Wales at Wembley last week, making an assist and looking the most creative player on the pitch.

But the Aston Villa midfielder was omitted from the starting line-up against Belgium on Sunday and remained an unused substitute in the 2-1 Nations League win.

Gareth Southgate opted for Mason Mount instead, with the Chelsea youngster lining up on the right-hand side of England's attack and going on to score the winning goal.

Speaking ahead of England's next Nations League game against Denmark on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports, Mount told Sky Sports he would like to think there could be room for both of them in the side.

"I love watching him [Grealish] play as well. He's brilliant to be around. Obviously we all know what he can do, what a brilliant player he is," said Mount.

"I get on very well with Jack. He's a brilliant player and, yes, we always want to play together.

"We have such a strong group with loads of top, top players. You always want to play with the best and when you come away with England you're doing that.

1:31 Mount has credited Gareth Southgate with aiding his development having worked with him in the England teams since the age of 16

"It means so much to come away and play with the likes of Jack and the top, top players in the group.

"You're learning all the time. Sometimes when you come away you don't really know what kind of moves they make on the ball.

"You have to kind of learn about the players while you're away training. You don't get much time, but when you're playing the games you kind of have that connection and I think me and Jack do definitely have that.

"You always want to play with the best players, win a lot of games as a group.

3:59 Highlights from the UEFA Nations League Group A2 match between England and Belgium at Wembley

"We want to win things, we're definitely on that path to keep working hard and to get better and better."

Jamie Redknapp said on Sky Sports after the win over Belgium that Mount could potentially become England's Kevin De Bruyne.

But the 21-year-old played down the suggestion and said there is a long way to go before he can match the Manchester City midfielder.

"Seeing De Bruyne up close and personal there's a lot I need to do to improve my game to get anywhere near him," added Mount.

"The game was very tough, they're a very good side, have world-class players so you're not going to have many chances.

"We had to be at the top of our game [against Belgium] and I thought we were throughout the game.

"They're a very good team and there are reasons why they are the number one team in the world."

1:32 Southgate denies there is an ongoing rift between England and Tottenham over the fitness of Harry Kane

Gareth Southgate insists there are no fitness concerns with Harry Kane and says England "don't risk players" during international duty.

The striker was a doubt for Sunday's Nations League game against Belgium, but emerged as a 66th-minute substitute as England won 2-1 at Wembley.

Full story here...

A club versus country row is brewing between Tottenham and England over the fitness and availability of Harry Kane, according to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol.

Jose Mourinho expressed concerns this month over Kane's workload and called on Southgate to protect the striker by not playing him in all of England's games during the international break.

Kane was seen training with the rest of his team-mates at England's Bagshot base on Tuesday morning, but should he be risked against Denmark?

Full story here...