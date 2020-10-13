Live on Sky: England vs Denmark preview

Team news and stats ahead of England vs Denmark in the UEFA Nations League live on Sky Sports (kick-off 7.45pm).
Gareth Southgate must decide on whether to start captain Harry Kane for Denmark's trip to Wembley in the UEFA Nations League, live on Sky Sports.
Captain Kane is expected to be fit to start having been a second-half substitute at the weekend as England go in search of the win that will leave qualification to the Nations League finals in their own hands.
England now face a Denmark team buoyed by their deserved 3-0 win over Iceland in Reykjavik on Sunday.
An own goal by Runar Mar Sigurjonsson and superb strikes by Christian Eriksen and Robert Skov helped the Danes to a first win in Group A2, and another success at Wembley would put them level on points with table-topping England.
Iceland are bottom of the group with no points after three games, having scored only once and conceded nine goals.
Team news
Ben Chilwell and Kieran Tripper have withdrawn from the England squad ahead of Wednesday's Nations League fixture against Denmark. The reasons for their withdrawal were not specified but Sky Sports reported Chilwell returned to Chelsea due to a pre-existing foot injury while Trippier left the camp for personal reasons.
While Trippier captained England in last week's 3-0 friendly win over Wales and started in Sunday's 2-1 win over Belgium, Chilwell was not named in either matchday squad. Chilwell was left out of the squad to face Wales after breaching COVID-19 regulations along with England team-mates Tammy Abraham and Jadon Sancho.
Southgate still has a 28-man squad to select from - including Kane - although his options on the left-side of the pitch are now drastically reduced.
Martin Braithwaite and Christian Eriksen started both Denmark's games over the past week but are unlikely to be afforded a rest but head coach Kasper Hjulmand could look to blood fresh legs elsewhere.
Mathias Jensen was an unused substitute against Iceland and could come into midfield while Pione Sisto is also pushing for a start.
How to follow
England vs Denmark will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm; Kick-off at 7.45pm. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- England have only lost one of their nine previous competitive meetings with Denmark (W5 D3), a 0-1 defeat in a qualifying for Euro 1984 under Bobby Robson.
- Denmark have lost six of their eight previous away games against England (W2), with this their first such visit since a March 2014 friendly, a 1-0 England win.
- England have won 20 of their last 21 competitive home internationals (L1) with their only defeat in that run coming at Wembley against Spain in a UEFA Nations League game in September 2018.
- Denmark have lost just two of their last 39 international matches (W19 D18 - excluding non-FIFA friendlies) and have kept eight clean sheets in their last 10 games.
- England haven't conceded a goal in open play in any of their last seven internationals and are on a run of 635 minutes since last conceding in open play against Czech Republic in October 2019.
- Denmark's Christian Eriksen has been directly involved in 13 goals in his last 17 appearances for his national team (10 goals, 3 assists).
- Should England striker Harry Kane score in this match, he would become only the third player in the history of the national side to score on all seven days of the week, after Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney. Kane's only previous Wednesday appearance was in the 2018 World Cup semi-final against Croatia.
- Marcus Rashford has scored in his last four England appearances - he is the youngest player to do so since Jimmy Greaves in 1961, while Greaves is the only Three Lions player since the Second World War to score in five in a row under the age of 23.