Live on Sky: England vs Denmark preview

Team news and stats ahead of England vs Denmark in the UEFA Nations League live on Sky Sports (kick-off 7.45pm).

Gareth Southgate must decide on whether to start captain Harry Kane for Denmark's trip to Wembley in the UEFA Nations League, live on Sky Sports.

Captain Kane is expected to be fit to start having been a second-half substitute at the weekend as England go in search of the win that will leave qualification to the Nations League finals in their own hands.

England now face a Denmark team buoyed by their deserved 3-0 win over Iceland in Reykjavik on Sunday.

An own goal by Runar Mar Sigurjonsson and superb strikes by Christian Eriksen and Robert Skov helped the Danes to a first win in Group A2, and another success at Wembley would put them level on points with table-topping England.

Iceland are bottom of the group with no points after three games, having scored only once and conceded nine goals.

Team news

Ben Chilwell and Kieran Tripper have withdrawn from the England squad ahead of Wednesday's Nations League fixture against Denmark. The reasons for their withdrawal were not specified but Sky Sports reported Chilwell returned to Chelsea due to a pre-existing foot injury while Trippier left the camp for personal reasons.

While Trippier captained England in last week's 3-0 friendly win over Wales and started in Sunday's 2-1 win over Belgium, Chilwell was not named in either matchday squad. Chilwell was left out of the squad to face Wales after breaching COVID-19 regulations along with England team-mates Tammy Abraham and Jadon Sancho.

Southgate still has a 28-man squad to select from - including Kane - although his options on the left-side of the pitch are now drastically reduced.

Martin Braithwaite and Christian Eriksen started both Denmark's games over the past week but are unlikely to be afforded a rest but head coach Kasper Hjulmand could look to blood fresh legs elsewhere.

Mathias Jensen was an unused substitute against Iceland and could come into midfield while Pione Sisto is also pushing for a start.

How to follow

