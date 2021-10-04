Tammy Abraham called up to England squad for October internationals

Tammy Abraham has been called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

The Roma striker has scored four goals in 10 appearances since joining the Serie A club from Chelsea in the summer.

The 24-year-old is an addition to the 23-man squad named by Southgate on Thursday, which features strikers Harry Kane and Ollie Watkins, plus forwards Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish.

Abraham was last selected by Southgate in November 2020, while he has six international caps and one goal to his name since making his senior debut in 2017.

He will join up with Southgate and the rest of the team at St. George's Park on Tuesday.

More to follow...

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

