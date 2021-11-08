Emile Smith Rowe: England call up Arsenal midfielder for first time for World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino

Emile Smith Rowe has been called up to the England senior men's squad for the first time.

Arsenal's 21-year-old attacking midfielder joined the England squad at St George's Park on Monday ahead of the forthcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

He had initially been set to join up with the U21s but has been drafted in by manager Gareth Southgate after Marcus Rashford, James Ward-Prowse, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw did not report for international duty.

Rashford will remain with Manchester United in order to concentrate on regaining full fitness while Shaw is currently following concussion protocol at the club.

Ward-Prowse is ruled out through illness, while Mount's arrival has been delayed due to recent dental surgery.

Southgate begins preparation for Albania and San Marino with 22 players.

Smith Rowe rewarded for fine form

Smith Rowe has appeared in all of Arsenal's Premier League games this season and has scored in each of his last three in the competition.

After hitting the winner in Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Watford on Sunday, Smith Rowe discussed his initial omission from the England senior squad.

He told Sky Sports: "It is important I just keep my head down and keep working hard. I am happy whoever I get called up for."

The forward will now link up with fellow Arsenal team-mates Bukayo Saka and Aaron Ramsdale.