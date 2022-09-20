Ivan Toney will 'not let England opportunity go by' ahead of Nations League fixtures and World Cup squad selection

Ivan Toney says he will not let his opportunity with England pass him by with the World Cup squad less than two months away from being selected.

The Brentford striker has been handed his maiden call-up by Gareth Southgate ahead of Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany this month.

Toney has never featured for the England youth teams, but since Brentford's promotion to the Premier League, has caught the eye of the England manager.

It is the realisation of a lifelong dream for the striker, who is determined to take the opportunity he now has with the opportunity to go to the World Cup in Qatar on the horizon.

England's 28-man squad in full to face Italy and Germany Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale.



Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.



Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse.



Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Ivan Toney.

"I never doubted it. I have full confidence in myself, I feel like I have to keep working hard and it makes it that much sweeter when you get the chance," Toney told a press conference on Tuesday.

"I never played for any of the ages groups, I've gone straight into the senior squad. It's a great achievement, I'm very proud and I wouldn't have wanted it to go any other way.

"This is my opportunity now. I'm excited and confident for it and I'm very hungry. I've been working for this moment and it's here now. I'm not going to let it go by me. I'm going to take it with both hands and make the most of the opportunity I have.

"There's never pressure - I don't think I've ever felt pressure in my career up to date. It's more excitement and it's such a privilege to be playing alongside such quality players and represent my country. I'll go with the flow and hopefully make the most of it.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After a call-up to the England squad, we take a look at all of Ivan Toney's five goals and two assists so far this season for Brentford

"It's a massive opportunity to get myself on the plane, but we've got to go day by day. Hopefully I'll get some minutes with the next two games that we have and take my chance. Hopefully it's enough to see me into the squad."

When asked what Southgate has told him so far, Toney revealed: "Just be yourself, you're here for a reason and you're not here to make up the numbers. Just do what's got you here and be yourself.

"They're the main things he's told me to do so I'm sure I'll do that and hopefully it's enough to keep me in the squad for the World Cup."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Soccer Saturday panel react to the England squad announcement, with Paul Merson believing Luke Shaw is fortunate to be included

Toney has previously discussed the sacrifices his family have made for his football career, and revealed how he told them about his England call-up.

"From the early stages, my sister used to take me to football and do her uni work while she was waiting for me to take me home while my mum and dad were working," he said.

"My mum has played a massive part, sometimes making sure I'm eating and not herself. She played her part massively, as did my dad in taking me all over the country, whether it's trials here or there, he came to support me at every game, as did my other sister.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse says not being included in England’s European Championships squad was a difficult time for him and that pain motivates him to ensure there will be no repeat ahead of the World Cup in Qatar

"Everybody has played a part so it's a bit sweeter when I'm sitting here now in an England top, representing the country. It's not just me that's done this, everybody around me has played a part and I can't thank them enough.

"I was driving to training and the Brentford gaffer called me. I was running a bit late so I thought he was calling about my timekeeping. Then he said 'I've the privilege to tell you you've been called up to the senior England squad', and I never had nothing to say.

"I was driving and I wouldn't say I zoned out because that wouldn't be the best thing to do, but I was thinking 'wow, I'm actually going to play with the England senior squad'. It didn't really register, I was answering the gaffer's questions but it still wasn't going in.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Brentford manager Thomas Franks revisits the moment that he broke the news to hi star striker Ivan Toney that he had been called up to the England senior squad for the first time

"I rang my parents straight away, we have a family group chat, I video called everybody and broke the news. They were screaming for about 20 minutes, my Dad was beeping his horn wherever he was, they must've thought he was going crazy.

"It was a massive moment for my whole family and such a big achievement to be representing my country."

Jordan Henderson has joined the England squad after recovering from injury. The Liverpool captain arrived at St George's Park on Monday evening and replaces Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who will undergo shoulder surgery.

Capello: Are England mentally strong enough to win World Cup?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Fabio Capello reflects on his time as England manager which he says was a very proud time of his career. He also gives his views on current manager Gareth Southgate as well as England’s chances at the World Cup

Meanwhile, Fabio Capello has spoken to Sky Sports, giving his views on Southgate as well as England's chances at the World Cup.

The former England boss has questioned whether England's players are strong enough mentally to lift the trophy.

"I'm really interested to see who comes out on top at the World Cup in Qatar," he told Sky Sports.

"As a former England coach when I coached the team in September, October and November, we were ready to face the best sides in the world.

"In March and April, it was so-so because the physical level was dropping and we then found it very tough in June.

"I want to test my theory that England are a great side in this period of the year, so besides having talented players and a top coach, can they really be competitive and win a major tournament such as the World Cup?"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Dorsett says Ivan Toney is likely to make his England debut against either Germany or Italy after Gareth Southgate called up the Brentford striker for the first time. He also discusses the omission of Jadon Sancho

He added: "You said Southgate is under pressure. The only doubt that I have is in the players' heads.

"The English players feel a sense of responsibility. They might get close to success and then feel that sense of responsibility as a weight on their shoulders.

"If we look at the second half of the [Euros] final against Italy after scoring, they stopped playing and what amazed me was they were already time wasting on 30 minutes. They were time wasting and didn't want to play anymore, so they didn't. That seems to be a mental problem. It's either a physical or mental problem.

"That is what we'll find out after the World Cup in Qatar."

England are preparing for this month's Nations League fixtures. The Three Lions face Italy away on Friday September 23 at 7.45pm, before hosting Germany on Monday September 26 at 7.45pm.

November 21: Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan) - kick-off 1pm

November 25: USA (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor) - kick-off 7pm

November 29: Wales (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan) - kick-off 7pm

Gareth Southgate has unveiled his final pre-World Cup England squad - but who would make your starting XI?

What would your England starting XI look like if the World Cup started today and all players were available? Use our interactive selector to pick your team below, screenshot your selections and share on Twitter @SkyFootball.