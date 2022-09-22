Jack Grealish discusses Man City form, media criticism, England's crunch Nations League fixtures and more

Jack Grealish says England are "aware" of the threat of Nations League relegation but insists the squad are embracing the challenge ahead of their final two games before the World Cup.

England will be relegated if they lose Friday's San Siro clash against Italy before taking on old foes Germany on Monday - the final match of their last camp before the World Cup gets under way in November.

"I think for us, it's something we're obviously aware of, but something that we're all embracing," Grealish said.

"Especially, I'm not going to speak for the manager, but I'm sure he's got certain players that are 100 per cent to go to the World Cup, and then there's obviously certain places and numbers that are still up for grabs. We're just all training as normal.

England's next two fixtures... Friday September 23: Italy (A) - kick-off 7.45pm

Monday September 26: Germany (H) - kick-off 7.45pm

"We have two matches now that are going to be very tough opposition and this is really like your pre-World Cup camp.

"We were saying before that before the Euros we had a good few weeks of training sessions, good friendlies, and we're not going to get that this time.

"But everyone's in the same boat, so it's something that we need to embrace and look forward to."

England unite with European countries to fight discrimination England will join forces with the Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and Wales in a campaign against discrimination. Originally initiated by the Dutch, the OneLove campaign will use the power of football to promote inclusion and send a message against discrimination of any kind as the eyes of the world fall on the global game. The message will be symbolised by respective men’s national team captains wearing the distinctive OneLove armband. The FA’s public commitment to the campaign will begin for England’s UEFA Nations League match against Italy in Milan on Friday 23 September, with captain Harry Kane wearing the OneLove armband. All eight nations that have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will then adopt the OneLove armband – which carries a heart containing colours representative of all backgrounds – for fixtures at this winter’s tournament with the intention to continue through to the end of the season.

England's Group A3 permutations

When A3 was drawn, Hungary quickly appeared to be the favourites to finish bottom of this highly-competitive group, but Marco Rossi's side have collected seven points from their first four games and currently sit top of the table.

Hungary's most recent fixture saw them pull off a shock 4-0 win over England at Wembley in June. Their game against Germany in Leipzig on Friday will be crucial, with the winners knowing another victory on the final matchday on Monday will guarantee them a spot in the finals.

Group A3: Remaining fixtures Germany vs Hungary - Leipzig, Friday September 23

- Leipzig, Friday September 23 Italy vs England - Milan, Friday September 23

- Milan, Friday September 23 England vs Germany - Wembley, Monday September 26

- Wembley, Monday September 26 Hungary vs Italy - Budapest, Monday September 26

Italy are just two points behind Hungary and face them in Budapest next week, meaning the European champions are very much still in contention in Group A3.

The only team that cannot reach the finals are England, who are winless and face a tough task to avoid the ignominy of relegation to League B for the first time.

Defeat to Italy on Friday will confirm relegation for Gareth Southgate's team, who realistically must win in Milan and at home to Germany on Monday if they want to stay up.

'Southgate criticism in summer was harsh'

Grealish believes criticism of England boss Gareth Southgate in the summer was "very harsh" given the success he has enjoyed during his time in charge.

While the nation is still searching for a first senior men's trophy since 1966, England have never been closer to matching Sir Alf Ramsey's heroes than the last two major tournaments.

Southgate led England on a run to the World Cup semi-finals four years ago that was as surprising as it was unforgettable, before last summer bringing the country within a penalty shootout of Euro 2020 glory.

But the former defender has never strayed far from criticism and came under fire after a challenging four-game Nations League slog in June ended with a 4-0 Molineux mauling by unfancied Hungary.

England's 28-man squad in full to face Italy and Germany Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale.



Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.



Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Jordan Henderson, Declan Rice, James Ward-Prowse.



Forwards: Tammy Abraham, Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Ivan Toney.

"I think it was harsh," Grealish said of the reaction to Southgate.

"We reached the final last year and then the Hungary game (we lost 1-0) at the start of the last camp, I think before that the last time we'd lost a game over 90 minutes was maybe Belgium in November 2020 or something.

"So, I think it is very harsh, especially (as you saw at) the World Cup and the Euros of how well the team done and the manager himself.

"I thought it was obviously harsh but sometimes that's what you get if you're English. I've certainly had my fair share!"

Grealish: I'm not just a super-sub

Image: Grealish is determined to start more regularly

Grealish has been quick to ingratiate himself with England fans since making his debut in September 2020, but the fact 11 of his 23 caps have come as a substitute underlines the work needed to step up.

"I'd love to be (starting) but then again I know what an impact I can bring from the bench," he added. "I'm not going to sit here and say, 'that's what I am - someone who just comes on'.

"I started one game in the Euros and got an assist, which I was over the moon about.

"The manager's the manager and if he and his staff decide to play me, I'll give my all and also if I'm on the bench, I'm ready to come on as an impact sub."

England's World Cup Group B fixtures

Image: England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran on November 21

November 21: Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan) - kick-off 1pm

November 25: USA (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor) - kick-off 7pm

November 29: Wales (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan) - kick-off 7pm

Gareth Southgate has unveiled his final pre-World Cup England squad - but who would make your starting XI?

What would your England starting XI look like if the World Cup started today and all players were available? Use our interactive selector to pick your team below, screenshot your selections and share on Twitter @SkyFootball.

Grealish: I haven't been great at City | 'I want to be friends with the media!'

Image: Grealish admits he has struggled at times since joining Manchester City for £100m last year

Grealish admits he hasn't been at his best since joining Manchester City but insists he handles the pressure well and has a "great relationship" with Pep Guardiola.

The 27-year-old was already in the spotlight before last summer's £100m move to the Premier League champions from Aston Villa, but the attention on the England international has only intensified since.

Grealish scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 3-0 victory at Wolves and despite winning the title during his first year in Manchester, he admits his form needs to improve.

"I think I deal with pressure well, but I do feel like I can start playing a lot better," Grealish said at an England press conference ahead of a Nations League double-header against Italy and Germany.

"I probably haven't been playing at the top of my game since I've moved to City, but I think I've shown glimpses of it and over the next two months especially, I'm just going to try to get my head down as much as I can, work so hard and hopefully good things will happen."

Since his big-money transfer from Villa Park to the Etihad, Grealish says he has had to adapt to a change of culture but stressed his relationship with City boss Guardiola is a positive one.

"It's completely different to the way it was at Villa. I think at Villa I was more free," he said.

"At City, there's more structure. I have a great relationship with the manager. I've said in so many interviews I have never seen anything like it in the way he thinks and the way he looks at football.

"He's just obsessed with it and you can tell why and see why. I know people might be saying I might be playing a bit different from the way I used to but I think that comes with the players I am playing with as well.

Manchester City

Manchester United Sunday 2nd October 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

"I was captain at Villa and one of the first names on the teamsheet. When you come to City - and this is no disrespect to Villa - you have players like Kevin [De Bruyne], Phil [Foden], I could go on and on.

"We've even got a full-back at the moment in Joao Cancelo who I reckon is one of the best wingers in the world. It's obviously different and it's difficult at times.

"I am playing with so many top players, it was obviously going to change my game a bit. I'm never going to be the exact same player that I was because I am playing for a different club, a different team and a different manager. Hopefully, This is the start of my season and I can just kick on from here."

Grealish: I want to be friends with the media!

After City's 3-0 win at Molineux on Saturday, Kevin De Bruyne suggested English players like Grealish are unfairly targeted because of the nation's mentality of criticising their own.

The Belgium international's viewpoint was put to Grealish, who smiled and replied: "I'll ask you, do you?"

When the reporter said he agreed, the City star said with a laugh: "I don't know - I want to be friends with you all!

"I can obviously see where he's coming from a little bit. But I think that's just the way it is in this country, especially if you're myself, playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, who are winning trophies every single year.

"And obviously when I have the price tag on my head that I have, people are going to want to talk. It's just something that I need to (get on with).

"I keep going back to it, saying embrace it and it's just part and parcel, really. But, yeah, I do see where he's coming from a little bit."

