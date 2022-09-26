Trent Alexander-Arnold not in England squad for Germany game at Wembley, Ivan Toney included

Trent Alexander-Arnold is not included in England's matchday squad as Gareth Southgate's side prepare to face Germany at Wembley on Monday night.

England's five-game winless run is their longest since 2014 and Friday's meek 1-0 loss at absentee-hit Italy saw them relegated from the Nations League's top tier with a game to spare.

Monday's clash with Germany is a dead rubber as a result, but it remains key for England in terms of improving the mood and rebuilding confidence in their final match before the World Cup begins.

In-form Brentford forward Ivan Toney, who has scored five goals and recorded two assists in the Premier League this season, has been included in the matchday squad for the first time having missed out against Italy last week.

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, West Ham's Jarrod Bowen and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse also join Alexander-Arnold on the absentee list, while Manchester City's Jack Grealish is suspended.

Monday's game is England's final match before Southgate announces his squad for the November-December World Cup in Qatar, where they will face Iran, United States and Wales in the group stage.

'This is the most difficult spell of Southgate's tenure'

Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett:

"This is the most difficult spell by a distance that Southgate has had to endure in his six years as England manager.

"It is a difficult time, and he is under pressure. England have gone five games without a win. They have lost two on the trot, and frankly, they are bereft of any confidence right now.

"That said, the pressure doesn't apply in terms of Southgate potentially losing his job before the World Cup. That is just not going to happen. 'That would be ludicrous of the FA to do that' was the way it was described to me because the level of insecurity and instability that would create going into a major tournament is just not on the agenda at all.

"However, it feels like this next game is a big one for England. Southgate was adamant he was still the right man to take England to the World Cup. He insists he saw a lot of improvements in that performance against Italy when quite frankly a lot of us watching didn't.

"Southgate said he didn't think the performance against Italy was far off, and he knew he was going to get criticism for saying that and there have been question marks again over his tactical decisions. Against Italy, Southgate only reacted to Italy going more direct after the goal and, quite frankly, it was a pretty straight forward long ball over the top.

"But Southgate cannot legislate for top Premier League defenders not defending simple balls like the one for Italy's goal.

"It's not just Southgate, there is a malaise about this England side as a whole at the moment and too many of the key players are out of form or not playing enough football for their clubs, which is a real problem for Southgate. There are still a huge number of question marks to address for the manager."

England's World Cup Group B fixtures

November 21: Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan) - kick-off 1pm

November 25: USA (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor) - kick-off 7pm

November 29: Wales (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan) - kick-off 7pm