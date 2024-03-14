England squad: Jarrad Branthwaite and Anthony Gordon handed first call-ups as Ivan Toney recalled for March friendlies

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon receive first England senior call-ups; Brentford striker Ivan Toney recalled; West Ham midfielder Kalvin Phillips misses out; England face Brazil and Belgium in friendlies at Wembley this month ahead of Euro 2024
Thursday 14 March 2024 14:10, UK
Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon have received their first England senior call-ups for this month's friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, while Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been recalled.
Toney's recall comes after only returning to action in January following the completion of his eight-month Football Association ban for breaching betting rules. The 27-year-old has scored four goals in nine appearances for Brentford since his comeback.
But West Ham midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been left out of the 25-man squad by England boss Gareth Southgate, who has recalled Phillips' Hammers team-mate Jarrod Bowen following his recent fine form.
Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is named in a Three Lions squad for the first time in four years, with Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell also called up despite a knee issue.
Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has also been included despite his muscle problem, but Manchester City's Jack Grealish misses out due to a groin injury.
Meanwhile, Chelsea forward Cole Palmer and Aston Villa duo Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa retain their places in the squad.
With just three months to go until their Euro 2024 tournament opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, England face a pair of high-profile warm-up friendlies at Wembley against Brazil on March 23 and Belgium on March 26.
This is the last camp before Southgate names his provisional Euros squad just after the Premier League season concludes, with the final selection to be submitted to UEFA on June 8.
More to follow...
Remaining qualifying dates
March 21, 2024: play-off semi-finals
March 26, 2024: play-off finals
Final tournament
June 14, 2024: Euro 2024 opening game, Allianz Arena (Munich)
June 30 - July 2: Round of 16
July 5-6: Quarter-finals
July 9-10, 2024: Semi-finals
July 14, 2024: Euro 2024 final, Olympiastadion (Berlin)
Sunday June 16 - Group C: Serbia vs England (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen - kick-off 8pm UK time)
Thursday June 20 - Group C: Denmark vs England (Waldstadion, Frankfurt - kick-off 5pm UK time)
Tuesday June 25 - Group C: England vs Slovenia (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne - kick-off 8pm UK time)
