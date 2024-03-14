England squad: Jarrad Branthwaite and Anthony Gordon handed first call-ups as Ivan Toney recalled for March friendlies

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite and Newcastle forward Anthony Gordon have received their first England senior call-ups for this month's friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, while Brentford striker Ivan Toney has been recalled.

Toney's recall comes after only returning to action in January following the completion of his eight-month Football Association ban for breaching betting rules. The 27-year-old has scored four goals in nine appearances for Brentford since his comeback.

But West Ham midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been left out of the 25-man squad by England boss Gareth Southgate, who has recalled Phillips' Hammers team-mate Jarrod Bowen following his recent fine form.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is named in a Three Lions squad for the first time in four years, with Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell also called up despite a knee issue.

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has also been included despite his muscle problem, but Manchester City's Jack Grealish misses out due to a groin injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Merson discusses the tough decisions facing Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024

Meanwhile, Chelsea forward Cole Palmer and Aston Villa duo Ollie Watkins and Ezri Konsa retain their places in the squad.

With just three months to go until their Euro 2024 tournament opener against Serbia in Gelsenkirchen, England face a pair of high-profile warm-up friendlies at Wembley against Brazil on March 23 and Belgium on March 26.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' James Savundra, Peter Smith, and Nick Wright pick their England XIs for the opening game against Serbia at Euro 2024

This is the last camp before Southgate names his provisional Euros squad just after the Premier League season concludes, with the final selection to be submitted to UEFA on June 8.

More to follow...

Euro 2024 key dates

Remaining qualifying dates

March 21, 2024: play-off semi-finals

March 26, 2024: play-off finals

Final tournament

June 14, 2024: Euro 2024 opening game, Allianz Arena (Munich)

June 30 - July 2: Round of 16

July 5-6: Quarter-finals

July 9-10, 2024: Semi-finals

July 14, 2024: Euro 2024 final, Olympiastadion (Berlin)

England's Euro 2024 fixtures

Sunday June 16 - Group C: Serbia vs England (Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen - kick-off 8pm UK time)

Thursday June 20 - Group C: Denmark vs England (Waldstadion, Frankfurt - kick-off 5pm UK time)

Tuesday June 25 - Group C: England vs Slovenia (RheinEnergieStadion, Cologne - kick-off 8pm UK time)

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.