Oliver Burke and Liam Palmer to be named in Scotland squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Burke is set to be recalled to the Scotland squad after impressing at Celtic

Oliver Burke and Liam Palmer will both be named in the Scotland squad on Tuesday for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers in Kazakhstan and San Marino.

West Brom winger Burke will be recalled by Scotland boss Alex McLeish after impressing on loan at Celtic, having last played for his country in a friendly against Canada in 2017.

Twenty-seven-year-old right-back Palmer has been a key figure for Sheffield Wednesday this season and has previously represented Scotland at U21 level, his last cap coming in 2012.

Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer (left) will be called up to the senior squad for the first time

The news comes on the same day that Allan McGregor announced he would retire from international football.

McGregor started all four of Scotland's UEFA Nations Cup fixtures and has 42 caps in 12 years for his country.

Allan McGregor has decided to quit international football to concentrate on Rangers

In a statement on the Scottish Football Association website, McGregor said: "It's a sad day for me to bring an end to my international career, but unfortunately I feel it is a decision I have to make."

McLeish is now expected to turn to one of Celtic duo Craig Gordon and Scott Bain for Scotland's first-choice goalkeeper shirt.