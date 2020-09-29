Oli McBurnie and Ryan Fraser return to Scotland squad

Oli McBurnie will get the chance to re-assert his commitment to Scotland after being named in Steve Clarke's squad for next month's internationals, while Ryan Fraser also returns following his Newcastle arrival.

McBurnie faced criticism from sections of the Tartan Army after withdrawing injured from the group for recent clashes with Israel and the Czech Republic, only to then feature for Sheffield United in a pre-season friendly.

Clarke and McBurnie insisted he would have turned out for the Scots had he been fully fit and he will hope to get his chance having been named in the 26-man selection for the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Israel on October 8 and the Nations League clashes against Slovakia and the Czech Republic on October 11 and 14.

Fraser was left out of Clarke's last squad due to the fact he was without a club at the time but returns having signed for Newcastle, while Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous is also included for the second time in the full group as reward for an impressive start to the season at Easter Road.

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack was expected to miss next month's internationals with a calf injury sustained against Dundee United a fortnight ago but, with Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard confirming he will return to training this week, he has also been handed a call-up alongside Lawrence Shankland, who withdrew last time because of an ankle injury.

James Forrest misses out with bone bruising sustained during Celtic's Europa League win over Riga in midweek, while Inter Miami's Lewis Morgan and Sporting Kansas City's Johnny Russell are understood to have been stood down because of complications involved in quarantining on their return from the United States.

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: David Marshall, Robby McCrorie, Jon McLaughlin

Defenders: Liam Cooper, Declan Gallagher, Scott McKenna, Stephen O'Donnell, Ryan Porteous, Liam Palmer, Andrew Robertson, Greg Taylor, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Ryan Christie, John Fleck, Ryan Fraser, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Callum McGregor, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay

Forwards: Oliver Burke, Lyndon Dykes, Oliver McBurnie, Callum Paterson, Lawrence Shankland

Analysis: Duo hand Clarke boost as Scotland face date with destiny

Sky Sports News' Charles Paterson

The returns of Ryan Fraser and Oli McBurnie are welcome boosts for Steve Clarke, who has named a larger squad for three internationals in seven days. The first game, of course, is by far the most important - the most significant for Scotland in a generation.

Not since Italy scored a last-minute winner on a tumultuous November afternoon at Hampden Park in 2007, has the men's national team been so close to reaching a major tournament. A win that day would have sent Scotland to Euro 2008; victory over Israel next Thursday will put Clarke's side into a November play-off final away to either Norway or Serbia for Euro 2021.

Image: Ryan Fraser was left out of the last Scotland squad due to being without a club

The personnel in Clarke's squad are not up for debate, but the question of how best to utilise them very much is. Despite gaining four points from six in September's Nations League games, Scotland at times looked ill at ease in a system employing three centre-halves.

Clarke has repeatedly stated he felt comfortable with his side playing with a back three, which accommodates the outstanding talents of Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney alongside each other, but many analysts suggested it exposed some players, and left others out of position or neutralised. Whether he sticks with the formation next week, or reverts to his tried and tested back four, remains to be seen.

Image: Steve Clarke's side face a vital Euro 2020 play-off against Israel

Further forward, there are plenty of talented midfield options, but the combination required to unlock Israel is not yet obvious. At times, when the sides met last month, in what was a tepid 1-1 draw, Scotland were sluggish in possession, and lacked a creative spark. September's double-header unearthed a huge positive in Lyndon Dykes, who will compete with McBurnie to start as the attacking focal point, but who provides either of them with the ammunition to succeed is unclear.

The other dilemma for Clarke lies in simple scheduling - 13 of his squad will play for their clubs this Sunday, just four days before facing Israel. Given the fortune that has afflicted Scotland managers of the past, it will be a minor miracle if all of them report for international duty unscathed the following day, but more problematic for Clarke is the fact he will have just two full training sessions to shape his team for a Hampden showdown that could define his tenure.