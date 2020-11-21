11 Scotland U21s isolating after three confirmed coronavirus cases in squad

Eleven Scotland U21 players have been instructed to self-isolate after three tested positive for coronavirus.

Players began returning to their clubs on Thursday following Scotland U21s' defeat in Greece on Tuesday and it is understood players from three Scottish Premiership clubs subsequently tested positive.

Celtic have confirmed midfielder David Turnbull is one of those to have tested positive and will self-isolate for 10 days.

Aberdeen said in a statement they were "highly disappointed" after one member of their squad tested positive, with two others forced to isolate as they have been classed as close contacts. The Dons added that they "will be seeking urgent assurances from the Scottish FA to ensure its players remain safe whilst on International duty".

Meanwhile, Motherwell duo Allan Campbell and Barry Maguire are self-isolating as well but have tested negative. The Scottish Premiership club say they "will write to the Scottish FA on a number of points on which we believe urgent answers are required".

A Scottish Football Association statement read: "Following the return of the Scotland Under-21s squad on Wednesday, the Scottish FA has been informed that three players have since tested positive for Covid-19 during their routine pre-match testing at their respective clubs.

"A meeting involving the Scottish Government's Covid experts took place this morning and after reviewing all relevant information from the under-21 team manager and Covid officer, they identified a further eight players and two staff

members considered to be close contacts."

Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Livingston, Motherwell, Hibernian and Ross County had players in the squad.

Meanwhile, Albion Rovers' League Two game with Cowdenbeath has been postponed after seven players and staff from the Coatbridge club tested positive.

A staff member of the Scotland U21 squad initially tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

They did not travel with the squad for Tuesday's match against Greece.

Another staff member was identified as a close contact and will isolate for 14 days. The SFA said no other staff members or players had been affected.

A statement released on Monday read: "The Scottish FA can confirm that a Scotland Under-21s backroom staff member returned a positive test for COVID-19 on Sunday, 15 November.

"The staff member had tested negative on three rounds of previous tests and has not travelled to Greece for Scotland's latest Under-21s Euro 2021 Qualifier. They will self-isolate for 10 days.

"All other playing and non-playing staff members have tested negative on this latest round of testing.

"One other member of the backroom staff has been deemed as a close contact by the Scottish Government and will self-isolate for 14 days."