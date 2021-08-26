Stuart Armstrong: Southampton midfielder withdraws from Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers

Stuart Armstrong has withdrawn from Scotland's squad for their fixtures over the international break because of a calf injury.
It follows confirmation earlier from Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl during a press conference on Thursday that Armstrong has picked up a calf problem, which saw him miss the 8-0 demolition of Newport County in the second round of the League Cup.
Hasenhuttl said: "Stuart is not yet back training on the pitch so it will take a little bit longer [than their weekend clash with Newcastle], I think."
The 29-year-old had been called up alongside Saints team-mate Che Adams in Steve Clarke's squad for their triple-header next month.
- Covid to stop away fans attending September's World Cup qualifiers
- Scotland fixtures | Scotland results
- Martinez Losa appointed Scotland Women manager
Scotland squad update:— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) August 26, 2021
OUT: Stuart Armstrong. https://t.co/oKtwh3irEH pic.twitter.com/7sOpAT7YxW
Scotland play Denmark away at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen (September 1), Moldova at Hampden Park (September 4), and Austria in Vienna (September 7) in Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying Group F action, with all three games live on Sky Sports.
Trending
- Man City's Mendy charged with four counts of rape
- CL draw: Man City face PSG, champions Chelsea play Juventus
- Ronaldo's agent fails to reach agreement at Juve meeting
- Real Madrid make improved £145.6m bid for Mbappe
- Redknapp on Lukaku, Salah and Liverpool vs Chelsea
- FREE LIVE STREAM: Curtis Cup
- Man City offered chance to sign Ronaldo
- PL predictions: Back title contenders to draw at Anfield
- Chelsea in Kounde talks after agreeing to sell Zouma
- Arteta confirms Willian exit talks; hints at more signings
Armstrong holds 28 caps for his country and played in all three of Scotland's games at the Euros earlier this summer.
He was named on the bench for Southampton's first game of the season, a 3-1 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park, and was not in the matchday squad for the 1-1 draw at St Mary's against Manchester United.
Armstrong's fellow central midfielder Scott McTominay is also absent, having picked up an injury at the start of the season for Manchester United, while Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney have returned to the Scotland fold.
Norwich's Kenny McLean has also made a comeback after missing Euro 2020, while Zander Clark of St Johnstone and Liam Kelly of Motherwell have replaced David Marshall and Jon McLaughlin.