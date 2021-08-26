Stuart Armstrong: Southampton midfielder withdraws from Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers

Stuart Armstrong has withdrawn from Scotland's squad for their fixtures over the international break because of a calf injury.

It follows confirmation earlier from Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl during a press conference on Thursday that Armstrong has picked up a calf problem, which saw him miss the 8-0 demolition of Newport County in the second round of the League Cup.

Hasenhuttl said: "Stuart is not yet back training on the pitch so it will take a little bit longer [than their weekend clash with Newcastle], I think."

The 29-year-old had been called up alongside Saints team-mate Che Adams in Steve Clarke's squad for their triple-header next month.

Scotland play Denmark away at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen (September 1), Moldova at Hampden Park (September 4), and Austria in Vienna (September 7) in Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying Group F action, with all three games live on Sky Sports.

Armstrong holds 28 caps for his country and played in all three of Scotland's games at the Euros earlier this summer.

Image: Armstrong hasn't featured for Southampton so far this season

He was named on the bench for Southampton's first game of the season, a 3-1 defeat to Everton at Goodison Park, and was not in the matchday squad for the 1-1 draw at St Mary's against Manchester United.

Armstrong's fellow central midfielder Scott McTominay is also absent, having picked up an injury at the start of the season for Manchester United, while Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney have returned to the Scotland fold.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Scotland manager Steve Clarke says he hopes to bring the national side more success after signing a new contract until 2024

Norwich's Kenny McLean has also made a comeback after missing Euro 2020, while Zander Clark of St Johnstone and Liam Kelly of Motherwell have replaced David Marshall and Jon McLaughlin.