John McGinn: Aston Villa midfielder to miss Scotland qualifier due to coronavirus

John McGinn has confirmed he is out of Scotland’s World Cup Qualifier against Denmark after testing positive for coronavirus.

The self-isolating Aston Villa midfielder missed his team's Premier League draw against Brentford on Saturday and later revealed he returned a positive Covid test last Monday.

"All the Scotland boys are close so it's been difficult keeping this quiet and not telling them I won't be playing," McGinn told the Sunday Mail.

Disappointed to miss out on the last 2 matches and Wednesday night with a positive Covid test. Thankfully no symptoms and feeling fine. See you all soon 👍🏻💜🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 — John McGinn (@jmcginn7) August 29, 2021

"That's been strange but I'll be the same as everyone else on Wednesday - I'll be a Scotland fan.

"I'm not naïve enough to think I'll just come back and be absolutely flying but I'll do whatever it takes to make sure I'm ready for the Moldova game (on Saturday) if and when I get a negative test next week."

The 26-year-old later added on Twitter that he had "no symptoms" and was "feeling fine".

It comes as another blow for Steve Clarke's squad who have already seen Stuart Armstrong withdraw due to a calf injury and Manchester United's Scott McTominay absent due to an injury picked up at the start of the season

Meanwhile, Motherwell right-back Stephen O'Donnell could be a doubt after missing his side's 1-0 win over Dundee on Saturday through illness, the third match in a row he has sat out.

There was better news elsewhere for Scotland boss Steve Clarke as two strikers returned from illness to score for their teams.

Lyndon Dykes came off the bench to net his third goal of the season in QPR's 2-0 victory over Coventry while Kevin Nisbet struck in Hibernian's 2-0 win against Livingston.

Scotland play Denmark away at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen (September 1), Moldova at Hampden Park (September 4), and Austria in Vienna (September 7) in Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying Group F action, with all three games live on Sky Sports.