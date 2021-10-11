Faroe Islands vs Scotland: Che Adams pulls out of World Cup Qualifying game through injury

Che Adams has withdrawn from Scotland's squad for their World Cup Qualifier away to the Faroe Islands on Tuesday - live on Sky Sports - through injury.

Adams leaves the squad having started in Scotland's dramatic 3-2 win over Israel on Saturday at Hampden Park.

The striker has two goals in 11 caps for Scotland having declared for the country in March after talks with manager Steve Clarke.

Adams played for England at U20 level but qualified for Scotland through one of his grandparents.

The 25-year-old had previously turned down an approach to represent the country.

Scotland go into Tuesday's game against the Faroe Islands sitting second in Group F, seven points behind leaders Denmark and four ahead of Israel and Austria.

The winners of each group will qualify for the World Cup, while the second-placed sides will enter the play-offs.

