Scott McTominay ruled out of Scotland's World Cup qualifier in Moldova with throat virus

Steve Clarke has confirmed Scotland have sent home Scott McTominay from a training camp in Spain due to illness; the Manchester United midfielder could rejoin the squad this weekend; Scotland travel to Moldova on Friday before welcoming Denmark on November 15; both matches are live on Sky

Thursday 11 November 2021 13:38, UK

Scotland boss Steve Clarke admits it is 'disappointing' to lose Scott McTominay for Friday's World Cup qualifier against Moldova after the midfielder was ruled out due to an illness

Scott McTominay has been ruled out of Scotland's World Cup qualifier away to Moldova on Friday due to illness.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke confirmed the Manchester United midfielder had been sent home from a training camp in Spain as he is suffering from a throat virus.

The 24-year-old could rejoin the squad this weekend ahead of Monday's home qualifier against Denmark, if he is deemed fit enough to return, while Kieran Tierney is available for selection.

Moldova
Scotland

Friday 12th November 4:30pm Kick off 5:00pm

Speaking ahead of the Moldova trip, Clarke said: "Almost everyone is good.

"Unfortunately, Scott McTominay has picked up a bit of a throat virus so we have sent Scott home to rest and recuperate and hopefully join us again at the weekend."

Scotland were 1-0 winners over Moldova when the sides met at Hampden Park in September, thanks to a close-range finish from Lyndon Dykes.

The reward of guaranteeing a World Cup qualification play-off spot is at stake for Scotland, who know a fifth successive victory in Chisinau will secure second spot in Group F.

Scotland
Denmark

Monday 15th November 7:00pm Kick off 7:45pm

The play-off draw takes place in Zurich on November 26.

