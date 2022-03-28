Austria vs Scotland: Andy Robertson & Lyndon Dykes fit; Franco Foda resigns as Austria manager

Scotland captain Andy Robertson and striker Lyndon Dykes are available for Tuesday's friendly against Austria in Vienna.

Both players have returned to training after missing the 1-1 friendly draw with Poland at Hampden Park.

Robertson was ruled out of last week's game after testing positive for Covid but returned to the training camp after his isolation ended.

"I love playing games, I don't want to be sitting in my house if I don't have to be," the Liverpool defender said.

"I'm fit and well and I look forward to the game. I love playing games with Scotland, and I'm looking forward to hopefully another cap tomorrow and we'll go back to Liverpool fresh and good to go for the run in.

"The manager at Liverpool [Jurgen Klopp] supports all the players on international duty, he knows how important it is to all of us."

QPR striker Dykes has not played for a month after suffering a hamstring injury and Loftus Road boss Mark Warburton has cast doubt on whether he would be able to feature in this international break, saying "if he is not fit for us, he is not fit for Scotland."

But ahead of Tuesday's friendly, Clarke said: "We discussed the issue before the camp and we were guided by QPR.

"They allowed Lyndon to come up and join us to watch the Poland game and he's done a couple of training sessions since and is good to go."

Clarke is set to make changes to his team for the match in Vienna as he also plans ahead for June's rescheduled World Cup play-off against Ukraine.

He said: "Looking at the bigger picture and in terms of fairness to the players in the squad more than anything - taking the club issues - it's a game I'll probably rotate more than I usually would for the second game of an international break.

"It doesn't have much riding on it except you're playing for your country and want to win and we want to continue the run we're on.

"The key games are in front of us, the competitive matches in June are going to be massive for the country and everyone wants to be involved which is great."

The manager admits he is also mindful of some big club fixtures ahead for players, including Sunday's Old Firm clash at Ibrox.

Clarke said: "It's not too bad with the game being on a Tuesday night as they can recover Wednesday and Thursday, train Friday and be ready to go for the weekend - injuries permitting, of course.

Foda to leave Austria after Scotland match

Image: Austria manager Franco Foda was hired by Austria in 2017

Austria boss Franco Foda will take charge for the last time against Scotland after handing in his resignation.

His announcement follows the 2-1 defeat to Wales in the semi-finals of the World Cup play-offs on Thursday.

"I've had a lot of thoughts over the past few days," Foda said.

"I take full responsibility for the fact that we didn't qualify for the World Cup. So my job as team manager ends after the Scotland game.

"My successor can look forward to a team with impeccable character that has a lot of potential for development.

"I am convinced that we will have a lot of fun with the national team in the years to come."

Clarke added: "It's always disappointing when you hear a manager has lost his job.

"Franco has done a good job for his national team, they got to Euro 2020 and pushed Italy all the way in the knockout stage, so he can be proud of the work he's done."