Ryan Giggs slams Wales side after defeat in Albania

Ryan Giggs criticised his players after Wales' 1-0 defeat in Albania

Ryan Giggs slammed his Wales side for "turning up thinking we would win" in their 1-0 defeat by Albania on Tuesday.

Bekim Balaj's controversial second-half penalty gave Albania victory in the friendly, meaning Wales end the year with back-to-back defeats.

After the game, Giggs admitted the players let themselves down and did not have the concentration needed to win the match.

"The performance was not good enough and the result was what we deserved. We controlled the first half and thought it was going to be easy. We should have won that game, we were in total control.

"But they let themselves down tonight. We go a goal down, we don't play our own game, we are pumping the ball in their box.

3:19 Highlights of the International friendly between Albania and Wales. Highlights of the International friendly between Albania and Wales.

"Quite simply we turned up thinking we would win and thinking someone would get us out of trouble.

"I have been in football long enough to smell when something is going to happen and I said that at half-time because players didn't have that concentration tonight."

The defeat means Giggs' side end 2018 with five defeats, one draw and three wins.