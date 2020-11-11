Ryan Giggs will help pick Wales team to face United States, says Rob Page

Wales assistant manager Rob Page has confirmed Ryan Giggs will help to select the team to face the United States on Thursday despite being absent from the international camp.

Giggs will miss Thursday's friendly at the Liberty Stadium, as well as the upcoming Nations League games against the Republic of Ireland and Finland, after being arrested on suspicion of assault earlier this month.

The 46-year-old former Manchester United winger has denied all allegations made against him and has been bailed amid an ongoing Greater Manchester Police investigation.

Giggs "mutually agreed" with the Football Association of Wales to miss the international camp while investigations continue, with Page instead taking charge of the team for the next three games.

And the former Wales captain says he will continue the work of Giggs in his absence.

"Nothing changes. We're in such a good place at the minute. We're in a good place with regards to coming into these last two qualifiers. So if it's not broke, then don't fix it," said Page.

Image: Rob Page will take charge of Wales for their next three games against the United States, the Republic of Ireland and Finland

"There's momentum going into this camp and it's important against the United States that we keep that momentum going. We've set ourselves up nicely for two tough games, two tough qualifiers.

"But we know the rewards are there at the end of it. It will continue to be Ryan's squad and we'll just oversee things on camp to get us through these three games."

When asked if Giggs would have some part to play in picking the team, Page added: "Yeah, amongst all the staff, we'll have our input and our say.

"I know he's a phone call away if I need a chat or need to talk about anything that's been brought up on camp."

