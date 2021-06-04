Wales manager Rob Page optimistic Aaron Ramsey and Ben Davies will be fit for start of Euro 2020

Wales manager Rob Page is confident both Aaron Ramsey and Ben Davies will be fit and ready for first-team selection for the start of Euro 2020.
Wales kick off their campaign against Switzerland on June 12, and will play one final warm-up match on Saturday when they host Albania at Cardiff City Stadium.
Page's side lost 3-0 to World Champions France on Wednesday and were forced to play most of the match with 10 men as defender Neco Williams was sent off after 25 minutes.
As Page attempts to bring his players up to match fitness, Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Tottenham defender Ben Davies - who have both seen little game time in recent months - came off the bench to play the last half-hour.
Ramsey started just three games for Juventus in March, while Davies hadn't played since March 21 because of a calf problem.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Page said of his squad: "We are getting there. We are in a good place.
"I'm really pleased at the minute. [There were] a lot of positives to take from the other night.
"There was probably more loaded on the players because of the sending off but we still had to make the substitutions, we still had to stick to the plan of players needing minutes.
"It will be the same story tomorrow with players getting more minutes again and building on what they've done against France and then getting them ready for the first game against Switzerland in a week's time."
When asked if Ramsey and Davies would be fit for selection for the first game, Page said: "I don't see why not, providing we get through tomorrow unscathed.
"The plan against France was to give them 30 minutes. They ended up with extra time as well and we managed to get them on the pitch a little sooner than the 30-minute mark - maybe nearer 40 minutes so that was a bonus.
"We'll factor that in tomorrow - they will play more minutes again.
"Then hopefully they will be ready with a good week's training for the first game."
Page: Williams will miss final warm-up game
Like Ramsey and Davies, Page had wanted Liverpool defender Williams to build up more match fitness by featuring against Albania.
However, he confirmed the 20-year-old will miss the match after his red card against France.
Page said: "I had a meeting as late as 10pm last night, but there are no grounds for appeal. We will miss him tomorrow.
"It's unbelievable, but it is what it is and we've had to change our plan.
"It is disappointing, but we've got to find a solution."