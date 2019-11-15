Michael O'Neill: Juggling Stoke with Northern Ireland is no distraction

Michael O'Neill says juggling both club and international duties will not faze him

Michael O'Neill says juggling his new job at Stoke with Northern Ireland commitments is not a distraction and will not "faze" him.

Northern Ireland meet the Netherlands at Windsor Park in what could be O'Neill's penultimate match in charge on Saturday after he was announced as Stoke's new boss last week.

O'Neill will remain in charge of the Green and White Army until the end of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, whether that ends in the next seven days or extends into March with the play-offs.

Asked whether he can juggle both club and international duties at the same time, O'Neill replied: "I was only with Stoke for one training session last Friday and then in the dugout on Saturday.

"I am still very much the international manager. At Stoke we have 12 or 13 players on international duty so they are away as well.

"I have good staff and when I get back to Stoke next week we will have three solid days before our next game.

"It is pretty similar to when we meet up with Northern Ireland so it won't faze me at all. I am used to that."

Northern Ireland face the Netherlands in Belfast on Saturday and Germany in Frankfurt on Tuesday in their final Group C fixtures, knowing automatic qualification is highly unlikely but they are currently well placed for the play-offs.

Northern Ireland can take encouragement from their performance in Rotterdam, where the Netherlands needed two stoppage-time goals to complete a come-from-behind 3-1 win last month.

On his probable final game at Windsor Park, O'Neill told Sky Sports News: "It's nice to be back here in Northern Ireland. The atmosphere in the hotel is always good.

"I will miss being back here, the response of the crowd and the atmosphere. Particularly in the last five years and the redevelopment of the stadium, the atmosphere here has been fantastic so that's something which they have to make sure they maintain.

"For the new man coming in hopefully he's coming into a position which he can carry on and develop and build on what I've hopefully put in place."