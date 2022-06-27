Northern Ireland Euro 2022 squad announcement: Captain Marissa Callaghan and Ashley Hutton make final selection

Captain Marissa Callaghan has been named in the Northern Ireland Women's squad ahead of next month's European Championship, despite recent injury concerns.

The midfielder, who scored in a 2-0 win vs Ukraine to help her nation qualify for the tournament finals, did not feature in last week's final warm-up game against Belgium.

Defender Ashley Hutton, who is also returning from injury, has been selected after undergoing knee surgery shortly after Northern Ireland's qualifying campaign.

Goalkeeper Shannon Turner is a surprise call-up, six years after her last international appearance, while Liverpool midfielder Rachel Furness and former Everton forward Simone Magill are also included.

Sisters Caitlin and Kirsty McGuiness are set to follow in the footsteps of Jonny and Corry Evans as siblings representing Northern Ireland at a major tournament.

Norther Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Jackie Burns (BK Hacken), Becky Flaherty (Brighouse Town), Shannon Turner (Wolverhampton Wanderers Women).

Defenders: Kelsie Burrows (Cliftonville Ladies), Rebecca Holloway (Racing Louisville), Ashley Hutton (Linfield Ladies), Abbie Magee (Cliftonville Ladies), Sarah McFadden (Durham Women), Rebecca McKenna (Lewes Women), Julie Nelson (Crusaders Strikers), Laura Rafferty (Southampton Women), Demi Vance (Rangers Women).

Midfielders: Nadene Caldwell (Glentoran Women), Joely Andrews (Glentoran Women), Chloe McCarron (Glentoran Women), Marissa Callaghan (Cliftonville Ladies), Louise McDaniel (Cliftonville Ladies), Rachel Furness (Liverpool Women).

Forwards: Simone Magill (unattached), Caitlin McGuinness (Cliftonville Ladies), Kirsty McGuinness (Cliftonville Ladies), Lauren Wade (Glentoran Women), Emily Wilson (Crusaders Strikers).

