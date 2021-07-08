Euro 2020 final: Italy vs England - kick-off time, fans, referee, tickets

It's England against Italy in the Euro 2020 final - here's all you need to know about the tournament showpiece as Gareth Southgate's side go for glory.

When is the Euro 2020 final and what time is kick-off?

The Euro 2020 final takes place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, July 11.

Kick-off is at 8pm, UK time.

How many fans will be at Wembley?

Wembley won't be at capacity - not even for the final.

The Government is not currently exploring the option of increasing the permitted attendance on Sunday, meaning it will be capped at 60,000, as per the semi-final.

The Italian FA has arranged for a maximum of 1,000 supporters to travel to London for the showpiece.

Fans will only be able to travel on organised trips on charter flights and all travellers will have to respect a "security bubble" - meaning tickets for those arriving from Italy will be in the same section of the stadium.

Those travellers are not allowed to remain in the United Kingdom for more than 12 hours and, on return, must go into isolation for five days before taking another coronavirus test at the end of that period.

Image: England fans celebrate outside Wembley

Are there any tickets left?

Good luck getting hold of one...

Any tickets that are returned for the final will be made available for purchase on UEFA's official website.

At the time of writing, there were no tickets available on the official site.

Tickets are being sold for astronomical figures on reselling websites. The highest priced tickets for Sunday's match on eBay was £15,000 for a pair - as seen by Sky News. This is despite UEFA's attempts to crack down on ticket touts.

If you are one of the 60,000 in attendance, count yourself very lucky.

Who is the referee?

Bjorn Kuipers of the Netherlands will be the man in the middle at Wembley.

Kuipers was the referee the last time England played Italy at a major tournament, with Roy Hodgson's side losing 2-1 at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Kuipers has refereed two group stage matches at Euro 2020 - Denmark vs Belgium and Slovakia vs Spain - as well as the quarter-final between Czech Republic and Denmark. He was also appointed as fourth official for the group stage match between England and Croatia.

The 48-year-old will be joined at Sunday's final by Dutch assistants Sander van Roekel and Erwin Zeinstra, while Carlos Del Cerro Grande (Spain) will be fourth official.

The video assistant referee (VAR) role has been assigned to Bastian Dankert (Germany).

What does the Euro 2020 winner get?

Either Harry Kane and Giorgio Chiellini will enjoy a career-high moment when they hoist aloft the Henri Delaunay Cup at Wembley.

The winners also receive 40 gold medals - and the runners-up 40 silver medals - to distribute among players and staff. Every side in the final tournament will receive a commemorative dedicated plaque.

Will there be a victory parade if England win?

Downing Street has said it will set out any celebrations such as a victory parade for the England team "in due course".

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "I don't want to pre-empt the outcome of Sunday's match. Clearly we want England to go all the way and win the final, and then we will set out our plans in due course.

"We will hopefully, when England go on to win, then go on to set out our plans."

Image: John Stones and Harry Maguire celebrate beating Denmark

What's all this about a Bank Holiday?

Boris Johnson has refused to rule out the prospect of an emergency bank holiday should England win Euro 2020 on Sunday.

The Prime Minister has come under pressure to consider a one-off day off in the event of the Three Lions winning the tournament.

Calls to have Monday off have intensified, with more than 100,000 signatures on a petition hosted on the Parliament website.

Match stats and omens

This is Italy's 10th major tournament final (6 World Cups, 4 Euros), with only Germany (14) having played in more among European nations. Italy won the European Championship in 1968, but have lost their subsequent two final appearances in the competition (2000 and 2012).

This will be England's first ever appearance in a European Championship final, and their first in the final of a major tournament since winning the 1966 World Cup. It's the longest gap between major finals (World Cup/Euros) for any European nation (55 years).

Italy have finished as runners up of the European Championship on two occasions, losing to France in 2000 and Spain in 2012. Only Germany and USSR (3 each) have finished as runners up more times than Italy in the competition.

Euro 2020 will see England participate in the final while hosting the showpiece, the 11th instance of a European nation competing in a major tournament final as hosts (World Cup/EUROs). England also did so at the 1966 World Cup, beating Germany 4-2 at Wembley. Both of the last two European host nation finalists lost the final (Portugal at EURO 2004 and France at EURO 2016); only one of the first eight had lost their final prior to this (Sweden at the 1958 World Cup).

Italy have never lost against England at a major tournament (W3 D1), winning 1-0 in EURO 1980, 2-1 at both the 1990 and 2014 World Cups, and drawing 0-0 before winning on penalties in EURO 2012.

England have won just two of their last 14 meetings with Italy in all competitions (D5 L7), winning 2-0 in June 1997 and 2-1 in August 2013 - both in friendly matches. Indeed, England have won just one of their eight competitive meetings with Italy (D2 L5), 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier in November 1977.

Italy are unbeaten in their last 33 matches in all competitions (W27 D6), scoring 86 goals and conceding just 10 in this run. This is their longest unbeaten stretch of matches in the nation's history.

England have won 15 of their last 17 matches at Wembley Stadium in all competitions (D1 L1), scoring 46 goals and conceding just five in this run.

England are unbeaten in their last 12 matches in all competitions (W11 D1), keeping 10 clean sheets and conceding just two goals in the process. The Three Lions have conceded just one goal so far at EURO 2020, with four of the seven previous sides to concede just once in a European Championship tournament winning the trophy (Soviet Union 1960, Italy 1968, Germany 1972 and Spain 2012).

England's route to the final

Group D: England 1-0 Croatia

Group D: England 0-0 Scotland

Group D: Czech Republic 0-1 England

Round of 16: England 2-0 Germany﻿

Quarter-finals: Ukraine 0-4 England

Semi-finals: England 2-1 Denmark (AET)

Italy's route to the final

Group A: Turkey 0-3 Italy

Group A: Italy 3-0 Switzerland

Group A: Italy 1-0 Wales

Round of 16: Italy 2-1 Austria (AET)

Quarter-finals: Belgium 1-2 Italy

Semi-finals: Italy 1-1 Spain (AET - Italy win 4-2 on pens)﻿