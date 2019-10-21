Georgi Dermendzhiev set to become new Bulgaria manager

Georgi Dermendzhiev will replace Krasimir Balakov

Georgi Dermendzhiev has agreed to become the new Bulgaria national team manager, replacing Krasimir Balakov who resigned amid the fallout from the racist abuse England players were subjected to in a European Qualifier last week.

Dermendzhiev has previously been in charge of Ludogorets and Levski Sofia and Sky Sports News understands he will now take the Bulgaria role, with an official announcement expected on Tuesday.

The 64-year-old will be in charge for November's friendly with Haiti and the European Qualifier against the Czech Republic.

However, when the new Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) Board and President is appointed, they may have their own idea about who should be the Bulgaria manager going forward.

This is due to previous BFU President Borislav Mihaylov also resigning from his role following the match in Sofia.

The 6-0 defeat in Sofia proved to be Balakov's last game in charge as he resigned four days later, with the BFU citing the "unsatisfactory" performance of the Bulgaria team in recent months.

Balakov first insisted he "didn't actually hear anything," but later issued a statement making a "sincere apology" to the England team and anyone else offended by the racist abuse.