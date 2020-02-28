Coronavirus: Swiss Super League postpone fixtures, Valencia cancel meetings as outbreak impacts European football

The Swiss Super League have postponed this weekend's fixtures while Valencia have cancelled their news conferences as coronavirus continues to impact European football.

The Swiss government has banned all events involving more than 1000 people for the foreseeable future, and the Swiss football authorities have subsequently called off round 24 of its two divisions.

Five top-flight matches were scheduled including leaders St Gallen against Sion, all of which were expected to have an attendance greater than 1000, and the league confirmed on Friday that future games may be played behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, La Liga side Valencia, who last week played in Milan in northern Italy - where there has been a significant outbreak of the Covid-19 virus - have cancelled all non-sports meetings that pose a risk to their players and staff.

That includes their pre-match and match-day media commitments after someone "in the media environment that usually cover the first-team" was said to be among those infected.

A 44-year-old Valencia fan who attended the match against Atalanta in San Siro last week also tested positive, so Valencia have reinforced guidelines from the local authority to adopt stringent hygiene measures ahead of this weekend's game at home to Real Betis.

Elsewhere:

