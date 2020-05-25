Bundesliga predictions: Dortmund or Bayern? Alan McInally on Der Klassiker and other Super 6 games

Who will triumph in Der Klassiker?

Der Klassiker takes place on Tuesday, with four points separating Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich. Who is Alan McInally backing in the Bundesliga's main event?

A win for Bayern Munich will take them seven points clear of their opponents on Tuesday, while a win for the home side will cut the gap to just one point, with only six games remaining. Who is Alan McInally backing for success, not only in this blockbuster, but the other Super 6 Bundesliga matches across the week?

Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Bayern Munich (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Borussia Dortmund, with a 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg, looked pretty good. I didn't think Wolfsburg gave them too many problems, but the same could be said about Frankfurt, who scored twice in quick succession to make it 3-2 against Bayern. Dortmund have started with 4-0 and 2-0 wins, while Bayern hit Frankfurt for five, so there is a not a lot between them.

The away teams are coping much better in this scenario than the home teams - we saw that at the weekend. Bayer Leverkusen won at Borussia Monchengladbach, Dortmund won at Wolfsburg, Werder Bremen registered a shock victory at Freiburg, Leipzig won at Mainz and Augsburg thumped Schalke on their home turf. It does not enhance the home side at all without the fans and so that could be an advantage for Bayern - there will not be 80,000 packed inside the Signal Iduna Park.

It is either going to finish 3-3 or the odd goal will make the difference. Bayern will extend the lead to seven points with what I am predicting. It will be a great game to watch and there are some real players to watch. If Dortmund did turn them over, you could see how, with the quality of players they have. Raphael Guerreiro, Erling Haaland and Julian Brandt have all been great. Even Jadon Sancho could make his first start since the break.

But I will side with Bayern. There is more pressure on Dortmund to win here. Even if they do, they go a point behind. I think both teams have real quality right across the park, but the experienced quality lies with Bayern and I think that may make the difference.

Key Battle

I think it has to be Alphonso Davies, who will definitely be up against Achraf Hakimi and potentially even Jadon Sancho down his flank. The pace between those three is phenomenal so it will be a good one to keep your eye on. Erling Haaland will be a real problem for Bayern's defence; Jerome Boateng and David Alaba played at the back against Frankfurt.

Alphonso Davies scored Bayern Munich's fourth goal against Frankfurt. He will be key against Dortmund

Benjamin Pavard likes to get forward too down the right for Bayern, but then there may be Julian Brandt or Thorgan Hazard for him to contend with down their left, so it will be interesting. In the outside areas, to get the ball into the box will be pivotal and a real key area. Bayern will keep the ball and probably have more possession Dortmund will force them to play and try to hit on the counter. Bayern will have their work cut out, and Haaland going into every game thinking he will score won't help. He may well do that.

Super 6: Der Klassiker!

Werder Bremen 0-2 Borussia Monchengladbach (10/1 with Sky Bet)

It was an unbelievable result for Werder Bremen at Freiburg, which will have given them a boatload of confidence. They will have to play even better than that here. Gladbach are a good team and I was disappointed by their performance against a team who are on their way up in the shape of Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Wolfsburg (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Bayer Leverkusen were brilliant against Gladbach. Kai Havertz is truly the man who is up and coming in German football. He goes and scores two against third place in the Bundesliga, and was class again. I expected it to be more difficult against Gladbach, considering they have got one of the best defences in the league. The whole team were class. Wolfsburg did not play too badly at the weekend, but they did not look like they were going to trouble Dortmund.

Kai Havertz celebrates his first against Borussia Monchengladbach

RB Leipzig 2-1 Hertha Berlin (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Apart from the big one, this is by far the game I am most looking forward to. Both teams are flying with goals. Bruno Labbadia has got off to a great start, and I like his attacking style of football. A 3-0 away win at Hoffenheim was followed up with a 4-0 win in the derby against Union Berlin. They seem to go through spells where they can score a few in a matter of minutes. This will be a much tougher game for Leipzig than it was against Mainz. Timo Werner has scored two hat-tricks against Mainz this campaign, and could add to his tally again here.

Timo Werner impressed against Mainz and faces Hertha Berlin next

Hoffenheim have been so bad. A draw at Paderborn is simply not good enough. Looking at the table, they are in ninth, so despite their results, they are still in a decent position. Cologne squandered a lead and then managed to salvage a point against Fortuna Dusseldorf, by scoring two goals in around three minutes. This looks like it could be too close to call.

Fortuna Dusseldorf 2-0 Schalke (12/1 with Sky Bet)

I like what Uwe Rosler has done, but he will have been seething to have lost the lead like they did against Cologne. They did not manage to beat Paderborn either, but there is no way I can give Schalke another chance. David Wagner will want a response badly, but I cannot see them getting enough chances against Dusseldorf. Schalke will continue to frustrate themselves and their fans.

