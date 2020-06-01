Kai Havertz would improve Manchester United and any other Premier League suitor - Dietmar Hamann

1:40 Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz is so good he would improve any Premier League team, Dietmar Hamann told The Football Show Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz is so good he would improve any Premier League team, Dietmar Hamann told The Football Show

Bayer Leverkusen's rising star Kai Havertz would improve any Premier League team amid reported Manchester United interest, Didi Hamann told The Football Show.

Havertz has been in sensational form either side of the coronavirus outbreak, with seven goals in his last six matches for Leverkusen, having long been linked with a move to the Premier League, and United's name often mentioned.

Former Liverpool and Germany midfielder Hamann, now a pundit with Sky Germany, said he expected the 20-year-old to move on this summer and suggested Bayern Munich, Real Madrid or Barcelona could be a potential destination - but added he would prove a shrewd addition for any Premier League side.

He said: "I think a lot of Premier League clubs will be interested in him, he's a terrific player and there's not many better around at the moment.

"If you look at Manchester United, it's very clear they need new personnel going forward, and I think he'd improve pretty much every team. Liverpool are a bit different with the way they set-up and play, but besides that I think he improves every team.

"Before the break people were talking about three figures, a hundred-odd million, if that's a price any club is prepared to pay in the summer, I'm not sure, but the likelihood is he will leave Leverkusen and take on another challenge in the summer."

Bayern 'team to beat' on CL resumption

Bayern Munich continued their assault on the race for the Bundesliga title by thrashing Fortuna Dusseldorf 5-0 on Saturday, to rack up a 14th league win from their last 15 games.

In that run they have scored 51 goals under Hans Flick, who took over from Niko Kovac in November, and Hamann, who played for the club for five years in the 1990s, said they would prove a formidable opponent for anyone if and when the Champions League resumes.

Robert Lewandowski's double against Dusseldorf took him to 29 Bundesliga goals this season

He said: "They've got a pretty high standard this season, they struggled a little bit under the old manager, but with the current one, Hans Flick, he has them playing again.

"I think they are probably the best team in Europe at the moment. I think if the Champions League resumes, Bayern are the team to beat.

"[In the Bundesliga], last week they were four points ahead of Dortmund, I think Dortmund should have had a penalty, maybe a red card for Boateng to level the game with half an hour to go, but the way they are playing, on Saturday they scored a couple of goals which were absolutely brilliant."

