Man Utd won't extend Chris Smalling and Alexis Sanchez loans at Roma and Inter Milan

Manchester United will not be extending Alexis Sanchez and Chris Smalling's current loan deals with Inter Milan and Roma.

It is understood United are unwilling to extend both players' loans into next season or have them stay out on loan any further than the current arrangement, and are looking to reach a deal for a permanent transfer.

Smalling and Sanchez originally signed on one-year loans expiring in June, but had their stints in Italy extended until the first week of August in order to be able to play out the end of the Serie A season following the shutdown.

Under the current agreement the two players will return to Old Trafford after the last Serie A matchday, scheduled for August 2, meaning that neither will be able to play in the final stages of the Europa League.

Roma and Inter are yet to play their round of 16 one-legged ties against Sevilla and Getafe respectively, with the original first-leg ties in March being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in Italy and Spain.

Roma are a possible semi-final opponent for United while Inter may meet Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side in the final should they progress through to the decider in Cologne on August 21.

Smalling has scored two goals in 34 appearances for Roma this season, and the club are keen on tying the 30-year-old down to a permanent deal at the Stadio Olimpico.

Paulo Fonseca's side have already secured an extension to Henrikh Mkhitaryan's loan spell from Arsenal and will sign Chelsea winger Pedro on a free when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Sanchez suffered a serious ankle injury while on international duty with Chile in October, but recovered to return to first-team action in January and recorded two goals and seven assists since the season restarted in June.

Inter sit third in Serie A, seven points behind leaders Juventus who look destined to claim their ninth consecutive Scudetto, while Roma are fifth in the table with three games to go.