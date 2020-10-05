Theo Walcott: Southampton interested in Everton forward

Southampton are interested in signing Everton forward Theo Walcott on loan.
However, the Saints have limited time in which to agree a deal, with the Premier League transfer window closing at 11pm on Monday.
Walcott joined Everton from Arsenal for a fee of around £20m in January 2018 and has gone on to make 85 appearances for the club.
But he is into the last year of his contract and does not appear to be key to Carlo Ancelotti's plans this season, having only played 12 minutes of the Toffees' first four Premier League games.
Walcott - who has 47 England caps - began his career at Southampton, before moving to Arsenal in 2006.
Southampton continue to be active in the transfer market as the deadline approaches and signed 21-year-old midfielder Ibrahima Diallo from French side Brest on Sunday.
They also made an approach to take Brandon Williams on loan, although it is believed Manchester United would insist on the 20-year-old full-back being guaranteed a certain number of games before allowing him to move to St Mary's.
