Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the midweek round of the Scottish Premiership, Rangers' trip to Aberdeen, live on Sky Sports.

Team news

Aberdeen have Scott Brown, Matty Kennedy and Dylan McGeouch back from illness and injury for the visit of cinch Premiership champions Rangers.

Marley Watkins faces several weeks out with a foot injury while long-term absentees Mikey Devlin and Andy Considine remain on the sidelines.

American midfielder Dante Polvara is not ready to feature following his January signing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers defender Borna Barisic confirms there has been interest in him during this transfer window and that his future will be clear next month

Rangers will be without Joe Aribo, who misses the trip to Pittodrie as he is on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, but Cedric Itten is available after returning from his loan spell with Bundesliga club Greuther Furth.

Scott Arfield and Steven Davis are out with knocks while Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack will both start training this week after recovering from their respective injuries.

Filip Helander started training following a knee injury but the game will be too early for him, and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is still sidelined.

Key stat: Aberdeen are winless in 10 league meetings with Rangers (D3 L7) since a 1-0 win at Ibrox in December 2018.

How to watch: Watch Aberdeen vs Rangers live on Sky Sports Football from 7pm; Kick-off 7.45pm. Follow the action with our dedicated live match blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Live SPFL Tuesday 18th January 7:00pm

Team news

Dundee United boss Tam Courts has a couple of concerns for the cinch Premiership game against St Mirren on Tuesday night.

Liam Smith (knee) and Kai Fotheringham (ankle) are struggling for fitness.

Carljohan Eriksson, the 26-year-old Finland goalkeeper who joined as a free agent from Swedish top-flight side Mjallby, is available.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dundee United boss Thomas Courts outlines why the club made a move for Tony Watt ahead of his move from Motherwell

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin was happy to reveal a much healthier squad for the trip to Tannadice.

The Buddies were stricken by numerous Covid-19 issues before the winter break, which has also allowed injuries to clear up with Eamonn Brophy back from a hamstring problem.

However, defender Conor McCarthy is still out with an ankle injury.

Key stat: Dundee United have won four of their last five home matches against St. Mirren in the top flight, although did lose the other 5-1 in their most recent such game in January of last season.

How to watch: Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Team news

Robbie Neilson will continue to utilise John Souttar despite the Hearts defender signing a pre-contract agreement with Rangers to join the Ibrox club in the summer.

Souttar is in the squad for the home cinch Premiership game against St Johnstone on Tuesday night.

Liam Boyce is back after recovering from a knock while Beni Baningime is missing with a knee injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Hearts boss Robbie Neilson says he is disappointed defender John Souttar has agreed a pre-contract with Rangers

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson expects to have new signings Nadir Ciftci, Dan Cleary and Tony Gallacher available for the trip to Gorgie.

The Perth club are awaiting international clearance for Turkish striker Ciftci who joined Saints on January 5 until the end of the season from MKE Ankaragucu in his homeland.

Craig Bryson could be out for up to eight weeks with an ankle problem that requires surgery while fellow midfielder David Wotherspoon (knee) is out for the season.

Key stat: This will be Hearts' first home league game against St. Johnstone since a 0-1 defeat in December 2019; they had won each of their previous four home league matches against the Saints before that loss.

How to watch: Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Team news

Livingston have fresh striking options ahead of the cinch Premiership return against Dundee.

Forwards Joel Nouble and Caleb Chukwuemeka could both make their debuts while on-loan Liverpool defender Morgan Boyes is also aiming for his introduction.

Tom Parkes (knee) remains out while Adam Lewis is close to a return following foot surgery. Daniel Barden faces a further three or four months out following cancer treatment.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership clash between Motherwell and Livingston

Ryan Sweeney misses out through injury for Dundee while Cillian Sheridan and Lee Ashcroft remain long-term absentees.

Shaun Byrne and Charlie Adam could return while Declan McDaid, Josh Mulligan and Finlay Robertson have all returned to the Tayside club following loan spells.

Canadian midfielder Jay Chapman is likely to have to wait for his debut amid work permit procedures.

Key stat: Livingston are winless in four league meetings with Dundee (D2 L2), scoring just once in this spell since a 4-0 win in October 2018.

How to watch: Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Team news

Ross County defender Jack Baldwin is suspended for the visit of Motherwell.

Coventry's Declan Drysdale and Southampton defender Kayne Ramsay could make their Staggies debuts after signing on loan.

Defender Alex Iacovitti (hamstring) is likely to miss out again.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Scottish Premiership clash between Hearts and Ross County

New signings Liam Shaw and Ross Tierney could make their Motherwell debuts.

The Lanarkshire side will be without Premiership top goalscorer Tony Watt after accepting an offer from Dundee United for the striker.

Manager Graham Alexander has some enforced absentees but remained coy over their identities. Mark O'Hara and Ricki Lamie were injured before the winter break.

Key stat: Ross County have lost five of their last seven league meetings with Motherwell, winning both of the other two (1-0 in August 2020, 2-1 in May 2021).

How to watch: Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.