World Cup semi-final predictions: Back Argentina to win to nil vs Croatia, Morocco can take France all the way

Morocco are yet to concede a goal from an opposition player so far at this World Cup, but Jones Knows thinks France will break through - but allow the African side plenty of opportunities.

France vs Morocco, Wednesday 7pm

Is this the game where Morocco concede a goal from an opposition player at this World Cup?

They are taking on a French front four that have produced explosive attacking metrics in the four games they've started together. And even when Kylian Mbappe was tamed by Kyle Walker, Oliver Giroud and Antoine Griezmann stepped up.

However, this is not a vintage France side. There are flaws in their shape without the ball that will provide opportunities for Morocco to exploit. The 1/2 with Sky Bet for France to win in 90 minutes looks awfully skinny when factoring in this is also arguably an away game for the French such is the raucous Morocco support. I think this one might go all the way.

With this deadly French attack taken to find a way through, it's likely that the game-state is going to require Morocco to play with much more attacking intent as their tournament is on the line. A way to profit from such a scenario is to invest in the Morocco shots line, which looks like an angle to exploit with the line set at nine or more shots at Evens with Sky Bet.

Although semi-finals are low scoring affairs, from the past 20 last-four matches, teams are averaging just over 13 shots per 90 minutes as the jeopardy when falling behind creates more risks being taken so the game can open up.

Also, France aren't a team to go pressing and are happy to defend deep. That style does see plenty of opportunities for shots on goal for the opposition. England managed 16, Poland 12 and Denmark 10, suggesting that Morocco can follow suit if - as expected - they are having to chase the game at some point.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1 (Morocco to win on penalties) | BEST BET: Nine or more Morocco shots (Evens with Sky Bet - Bet Here!)