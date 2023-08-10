Liverpool contact Brighton about Moises Caicedo transfer but Chelsea still frontrunners to sign Ecuador midfielder

Sky Sports News has been told three clubs are interested in signing Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, with Liverpool having made contact.

Chelsea and Liverpool as well as Bayern Munich are exploring a deal. A resolution - one way or another - could come as soon as this weekend.

If a deal is done, Brighton want enough time to bring in a replacement. Brighton - as it stands - are not budging on their £100m valuation.

Caicedo has made it clear to Brighton he wants to leave.

Liverpool have not yet made an offer but are continuing to explore the market for a midfielder but, as has been the case throughout the current window, the strong expectation remains that Caicedo will join Chelsea.

Liverpool are engaging in due diligence and ensuring that if a deal is there to be done they are aware of it, particularly given Southampton's ongoing position on Romeo Lavia.

Chelsea have seen bids for Caicedo rejected by Brighton this summer, with the last totalling £80m. However, the Blues are pushing hard to do a deal, with talks ongoing between the clubs.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have made a £48m bid for Lavia and talks with Southampton could accelerate in the next 24 hours.

While the offer is expected to be rejected as Southampton hold out for their £50m valuation, it comes close enough that talks between the clubs could continue.

Liverpool have seen three bids for Lavia rejected so far this summer, the latest of which was worth around £45m.

Image: Southampton's Romeo Lavia is being chased by Liverpool and Chelsea

Chelsea want to sign two midfielders before the transfer window closes at the end of the month and have also bid for Leeds' Tyler Adams.

Lavia has four years left on his Southampton contract after joining from Manchester City last summer.

However, the Belgium international is expected to leave after Saints were relegated from the Premier League last season.

View from South America: 'Liverpool entering Caicedo auction is Brighton heaven'

South American football expert Tim Vickery:

"Firstly, this is Brighton heaven as they now have themselves an auction for Moises Caicedo. Remember, they paid £5m for this player. I told you that when he was playing in Ecuador and Manchester United were interested, he was the real deal Holyfield. This is a midfielder with everything.

"The profit that Brighton are going to make on this player now is going to be absolutely extraordinary. From a sentimental point of view, he might favour Chelsea as he saw a lot of them playing when he was young and growing up.

"His early role model was N'Golo Kante but he wants a big club. He wanted a big club in the last transfer window. Brighton are going to get a lot of money and a massive profit for the small investment they made."

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have clashed on social media about Liverpool's ownership, with their transfer business set to drag on into the new season.

Liverpool have signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton for £35m and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig for £60m this summer, but are still in need of reinforcements after losing six first-team midfielders.

The Reds have built a reputation for being efficient in the transfer market but after the exits of Michael Edwards and Julian Ward, their last two sporting directors, the club have struggled to maintain those standards.

Carragher described his former club's business as "embarrassing" on social media as he responded to a report that their third bid for Lavia, worth £45m, had been turned down.

"Liverpool for years now have got deals done quickly with no fuss," the Sky Sports pundit wrote on the social media platform X. "If you don't think he's worth £50m, move on. If you really want him, pay it.

"Also not sure why LFC aren't in for Caicedo, yes it's a lot of money but Liverpool got big money for Jordan Henderson and Fabinho."

Ahead of the new Premier League season - which kicks off for Liverpool at Chelsea on Sunday, live on Sky Sports - Gary Neville chimed in by responding to his punditry partner.

"Do you now agree that Klopp has shielded your owners for the last five-six years?" Neville asked.

Carragher responded: "Gary, you haven't a clue what's going on at Liverpool! The owners have a self-sustaining model that Klopp bought into and produced miracles!

"Part of that was a transfer department that was the envy of Europe. That has now gone, with Jurgen Klopp running the club from top to bottom.

"Liverpool have had three DOFs in 18 months. The current one, who came out of retirement to do the job for this summer, he's a close contact of the manager.

"Liverpool's wage bill is £150m more than Arsenal's a season. Just do the maths.

"Liverpool don't have an investor (Peter Lim) like you do at Salford, where you and the lads just get on a plane at the end of the season to beg him to spend more money!"

