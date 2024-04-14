Jurgen Klopp feeling 'rubbish' after Liverpool defeat to Crystal Palace but race for Premier League title is not over

Jurgen Klopp is refusing to give up on the title race despite Liverpool's 1-0 shock defeat at Anfield to Crystal Palace - which left him feeling "rubbish".

The Reds boss had promised a reaction after last week's draw at Manchester United and the midweek Europa League implosion against Atalanta, but his post-match feeling was one of distant disconsolation after another faltering display that leaves Liverpool two points behind Manchester City.

The German puffed his cheeks and shook his head at the final whistle, and was left to bemoan a performance that produced 21 efforts at goal - six on target - without scoring.

"I feel really rubbish," he told Sky Sports. "I am standing here and to talk about this game is really tricky.

"The first half was absolutely not good enough. We lost conviction from the last game [against Atalanta]. We concede the goal, which is a horrible goal. A completely free player in the six-yard box, that cannot happen."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's win against Liverpool in the Premier League.

Pressing issues for Klopp's Liverpool

Eberechi Eze's strike marked the 21st time Liverpool have fallen behind in 32 league games this season and, unlike on many previous occasions, this time there was no coming back. The team's pressing, once the great strength of Klopp's Liverpool, was not on point.

"We were just not together," said Klopp. "If you press with 80 per cent, you better don't. It makes no sense. Curtis was really going for it but the first line were too far apart. Macca and Wataru, maybe normal, did not follow. The last line was deep as well.

"It is not about pointing the finger at that or that or that. The solution is being really together on the pitch. Where we are, we got to by being an absolute machine against the ball and that is what we have to be."

Asked if fatigue had been a factor, Klopp pointed to his midfield pairing of Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister. "Did Wataru and Macca play too much in the last few weeks? Maybe. Other guys are coming back from injury. That is a bit of the situation."

Klopp also cited the impact of damaging results against rivals Manchester United as contributing factors to Liverpool's recent loss of momentum, having conceded more ground at the top.

Image: Liverpool’s xG total was 2.87 – their most on record (since 2010-11) in a league match in which they did not score

"I do not think the way that we dealt with the United games particularly helped," he continued. "We lost the game in the FA Cup and it was like a catastrophe because we were that good and lost it anyway. Then, we draw there [in the league], and were really good for a long spell but just drew.

"The problems we had in the United games were completely different to the things we had today. Yes, the goals we concede are too easy. That is probably a general thing. The players, me included, expected a reaction."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Liverpool pushed hard in the second half, but could not find a way through Palace's stubborn rearguard, succumbing to their first home league defeat in 29 games. Asked where that leaves the Premier League title race, Klopp said: "The answer is pretty easy.

"If we play like that in the first half, why should we win the league? If we play like we did in the second half, we can win football games. If we can win football games, then we will see how many we can win.

"We have to be around now when the other guys struggle, if they struggle. That is how it is. We have to win football games anyway. Now, a string of four away games. That would have been tough anyway. That is clear. We have to deal with that now. There is nothing else.

"The criticism in these moments is absolutely fine and right. We have to deal with it."

Merson: Liverpool out of title race

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Merson says Liverpool are all but out of the title race after poor finishing cost them in the 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson: "It was one of them days. They can't keep on falling behind. Bad finishing is going to come back to bite them because they haven't got a natural goalscorer. That's Arsenal's problem as well.

"Man City have got a natural No 9 and they are top of the league. I feel sorry for Liverpool, they're near on out of the race now."

Redknapp: Liverpool have lost belief

"The damage was done at Manchester United last week," said Sky Sports' Jamie Redknapp, referring to the 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in a game that Liverpool dominated. Once again, their wastefulness in front of goal has cost them points - and perhaps the title.

"You can see the effect it had in midweek. They have not been able to take chances and put teams away. They just did not look like scoring. It should have been 6-2 in the end. But they just haven't got that belief right now. That is how it can turn on you sometimes."

Fulham

Liverpool Sunday 21st April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

April 18: Atalanta vs Liverpool, Europa League quarter-final, kick-off 8pm

April 21: Fulham vs Liverpool, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

April 24: Everton vs Liverpool, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 8pm

April 27: West Ham vs Liverpool, kick-off 12.30pm

May 5: Liverpool vs Tottenham, live on Sky Sports, kick-off 4.30pm

May 13: Aston Villa vs Liverpool, kick-off 8pm

May 19: Liverpool vs Wolves, kick-off 4pm