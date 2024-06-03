Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann condemns survey asking fans if national team has enough white players

Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has condemned a survey by a public broadcaster asking fans if they would prefer more white players in the national team.

The poll by German state broadcaster ARD found 21 per cent of 1,304 randomly selected participants would prefer if more players with white skin were playing for Germany.

Nagelsmann said it was "madness" for the broadcaster to ask such a question.

"I thought about it briefly and I have the feeling that we need to wake up a bit," Nagelsmann said.

"There are people in Europe who've had to flee because of war, economic factors, environmental disasters, people who simply want to be taken in. We have to ask what are we doing at the moment?

"We in Germany are doing very, very well, and when we say something like that, I think it's crazy how we turn a blind eye and simply block out such things."

Nagelsmann said he agreed with midfielder Joshua Kimmich's comments that the survey was "absolutely racist".

He said Kimmich was correct when he said a football team can be a role model for how different cultures, religious backgrounds and skin colours can join in a group to work together towards major goals.

"I always find it bizarre that we all go on vacation to get to know other cultures and then other cultures come here and we complain about it. It's bizarre," Nagelsmann said.

"So, I can't go on vacation then, I always have to stay where I am."

'I hope I never have to read about such a survey again'

Nagelsmann agreed with Kimmich in saying he does not want to do without any of the players he nominated in his squad, including black players.

"It's good as it is," Nagelsmann said.

"We're playing a European championship for everyone in the country. And anyone who can play top football is invited to be a national player and give their all for their country. And that's what we're doing.

Image: Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich said the survey was "absolutely racist"

"And I hope I never have to read about such a survey again."

Germany will play Ukraine on Monday in their first warm-up game ahead of Euro 2024, before taking on Greece on Friday.

The host nation will kick off the tournament with their opening game against Scotland in Munich on June 14.