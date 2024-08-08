Jean-Clair Todibo: West Ham working on deal to sign Nice defender who was Man Utd and Juventus target

West Ham are working to finalise a deal with Nice for central defender Jean-Clair Todibo, who had been targeted by Manchester United and Juventus.

They had an agreement earlier this summer for a loan with an option to buy for €32m [£27m].

However, it was thought the player was waiting for Juventus.

Juventus have engaged in weeks of negotiations with Nice - without a resolution.

It is understood West Ham now believe there's an opportunity to revisit the move - a loan with an obligation and a permanent transfer are being explored.

The final decision will rest with the player if West Ham can find a full agreement with Nice. Todibo has three years left on his contract.

West Ham are in the market to sign a centre-back with Kurt Zouma due to take a medical ahead of a move to UAE club Shabab Al-Ahli.

Manchester United, whom INEOS have a minority stake in as well as owning Nice, had targeted a move for the 24-year-old but a move for Todibo is not possible.

The two clubs agreed not to transfer players between each other to ensure they can both play in the same UEFA competition.

The 2024 summer transfer window officially closes on August 30 at 11pm UK time in the Premier League and 11.30pm in Scotland.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.