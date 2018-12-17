Zlatan Ibrahimovic has unfinished business with LA Galaxy and Major League Soccer

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hinted at spending a second season with the LA Galaxy

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has dropped a heavy hint that he will spend a second season in MLS with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

The Sweden great joined Galaxy in March and proved a huge success in his first season in the United States, scoring 22 goals in his 27 appearances.

MLZ Im not done with you yet pic.twitter.com/1F68siOV16 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) December 17, 2018

Ibrahimovic's goal haul was enough to finish second in the MLS scoring chart, beaten only by Atlanta United's Josef Martinez.

Since the end of his season, Ibrahimovic has been linked with a move back to Europe with former clubs AC Milan and Manchester United among those mentioned as possible destinations.

Milan ruled out a return for the 37-year-old last week but it appears now he could well be staying in California.

Ibrahimovic posted on Twitter on Monday that he was "not done with you yet" and attached a video which closed with a Galaxy badge and included background commentary about all of the teams he was being linked with.

Ibrahimovic's goals last season were not enough to see the Galaxy into the MLS playoffs, missing out when they lost to the Houston Dynamo in the last round of games.