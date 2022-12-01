World Cup 2022: Pick your England starting XI vs Senegal in Qatar

Gareth Southgate's England squad may have made qualified from Group B with a 3-0 win over Wales, but would you make changes to the starting XI in the round of 16?

The England manager now has selection headaches in almost all areas of the pitch, with Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden looking to stave off competition from Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish to retain their starting berths.

In midfield, Jordan Henderson impressed against Rob Page's side, with Mason Mount and Kalvin Phillips looking to regain their place in the side - while James Maddison has returned to full training and is in line for his first appearance at the tournament.

There are also question marks over whether England should stick or twist with their 4-3-3 formation, with Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker and Trent Alexander-Arnold vying for the right-back spot if Southgate refrains from reverting to three at the back.

So, what would your England starting XI look like to face Senegal? Use our interactive selector to pick your team and formation below, screenshot your selections and share on Twitter @SkyFootball.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale.

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Conor Coady, Eric Dier, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker.

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice, Jordan Henderson, Conor Gallagher, James Maddison.

Forwards: Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Raheem Sterling, Callum Wilson, Marcus Rashford.