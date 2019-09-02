Fernando Llorente: Napoli sign former Tottenham striker

Fernando Llorente was instrumental in Tottenham's Champions League run last season

Fernando Llorente has joined Napoli on a two-year contract after being released by Tottenham.

The 34-year-old striker had been without a club since his contract at Spurs expired in June, but after agreeing a deal will now return to Serie A.

Llorente played for current Italian champions Juventus from 2013 to 2015, scoring 23 goals in 66 games and winning two league titles, two Italian Super Cups and one Coppa Italia in Turin.

Llorente won two Serie A titles, one Coppa Italia and two Italian Super Cups at Juventus

The 24-time Spain international, who won the 2010 World Cup and the 2012 European Championship with his country, had previously been linked with Manchester United and Fiorentina during the summer, along with a potential return to White Hart Lane.

Last season Llorente scored a controversial goal to help Spurs beat Manchester City on away goals in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis tweeted welcoming Llorente to the club.

Thought the transfer window was closed? Wrong. Across Europe, plenty of deals are still being done, with Premier League players still able to move to the continent.

The transfer window for Spain's La Liga, Italy's Serie A, Germany's Bundesliga and France's Ligue 1 closes at varying times on Monday September 2. Meanwhile, League One, League Two and Scottish clubs can also do deals until September 2.

Follow our Transfer Centre blog for all the latest news and rumours from the window...