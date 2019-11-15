Granit Xhaka move to Newcastle could depend on Fabian Schar involvement

Granit Xhaka has been left out regularly at Arsenal of late

Steve Bruce hopes Fabian Schar holds the key to bringing Granit Xhaka to Newcastle in January, Sky Sports News understands.

Xhaka was stripped of the captaincy following a confrontation with Arsenal fans against Crystal Palace and has not featured for the first team since.

Bruce has been made aware of the Swiss captain's availability, and hopes his close friendship with compatriot Schar could give Newcastle a chance of signing the midfielder on loan.

Fabian Schar is thought to be close to Xhaka

Xhaka is not short of interest in his talents, particularly from Italy, and is keeping his options open.

Bruce is keen to add a forward and midfielder in January. He knows a loan deal for Xhaka could prove difficult, but has been buoyed by the way the club went about bringing in Andy Carroll for him on Deadline Day.

Newcastle would have to pay a significant portion of the 27-year-old's Arsenal wages for any deal to happen.

2:35 Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira has lent his support to Xhaka, saying he deserves respect despite being stripped of the captaincy Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira has lent his support to Xhaka, saying he deserves respect despite being stripped of the captaincy

Schar, who is currently out with a knee injury, told Sky Sports News earlier this month that Xhaka's treatment from the Arsenal fans is the worst thing that can happen to a player, and said he "can't wait to give him a hug" when he sees him next.

Newcastle have two domestic loans available, but one player would need to be cut from their Premier League pool to allow Xhaka to sign.