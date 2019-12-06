European Paper Talk: Man Utd have no intention of selling Paul Pogba

The January transfer window opens in less than a month and clubs across Europe will be busy identifying targets, holding talks with agents, and putting in place future deals.

We asked our friends at Football Whispers to round up all the latest news, views and gossip from across the continent.

France

Manchester United have no intention of letting Paul Pogba leave the club in January despite continued interest from Real Madrid in the midfielder. (L'Equipe)

Olivier Giroud is set to push for a move away from Chelsea in January as he wants to be playing regular first-team football ahead of Euro 2020. The striker is third choice behind Tammy Abraham and Michy Batshuayi at Stamford Bridge this season. (L'Equipe)

He may have fallen behind Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet in the central defensive pecking order at Barcelona, but Samuel Umtiti has no intention of leaving the La Liga side in January. (L'Equipe)

Paris Saint-Germain full-back Layvin Kurzawa wants to leave the club in January. The 27-year-old has made just nine appearances this season. (L'Equipe)

Leicester City will make an offer for Brest midfielder Ibrahima Diallo in the winter transfer window but will face competition from Sevilla to sign the 20-year-old. (France Football)

Spain

Atletico Madrid may make an offer for Giroud in January if they are unable to convince Paris Saint-Germain to let Edinson Cavani leave the French capital. (AS)

Kylian Mbappe has a contract offer from PSG which would make him the second-highest paid player in the world behind Lionel Messi. The Ligue 1 club are desperate to keep the forward who is wanted by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. (Mundo Deportivo)

Barcelona will be rivalled by Paris Saint-Germain in the race to sign Brazilian wonderkid Reinier from Flamengo after it emerged the 17-year-old's contract contains a £30m release clause. (Mundo Deportivo)

Italy

Juventus and a host of other top European sides are set to make offers in January for Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland after it emerged the striker's contract contains a £17m release clause. (Tuttosport)

Inter Milan are set to offer Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez a new contract which would remove his £94m release clause and raise it to around £200m. Barcelona, Manchester City and Manchester United have all been linked with the 22-year-old striker. (Sport Mediaset)

Germany

Bayern Munich will not appoint Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager. Paris Saint-Germain boss Thomas Tuchel and Ajax head coach Erik Ten Hag are the leading candidates. (Bild)

Holland

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek would favour a move to Real Madrid next summer over a switch to Tottenham as he is not keen to work under Jose Mourinho. (De Telegraaf)

