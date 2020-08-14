Jadon Sancho could push for Manchester United move
Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho registered 17 goals and 17 assists across 32 Bundesliga games last season
Last Updated: 14/08/20 4:57pm
Jadon Sancho could push for a move to Manchester United if Borussia Dortmund receive an offer from the Premier League club.
United are not giving up on trying to sign Sancho despite the fact that they missed the Monday deadline Borussia Dortmund set for the deal to be done.
Talks over personal terms continue between United and Sancho's representatives, despite Dortmund reiterating that Sancho will now remain at the Bundesliga club.
On Thursday, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke backed up Michael Zorc's comments regarding the club's stance on Sancho, saying: "We agreed on this rule. Definite means definite. Jadon will play with us for the 2020/21 season. There is no room for interpretation".
Sancho - who is valued by his club at £108m - played 45 minutes in Dortmund's 6-0 pre-seaso friendly win against Austrian side SCR Altach in Switzerland on Wednesday.
The London-born winger has enjoyed a meteoric rise in Germany's top flight, registering 17 goals and 17 assists in 32 Bundesliga games last season and also helping Dortmund win the German Super Cup.
