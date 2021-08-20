Gary Cahill completes Bournemouth move, signing one-year deal on the south coast

Former England international defender Gary Cahill has completed a move to Bournemouth, signing a one-year deal with the Championship club.
The 35-year-old joins a Cherries squad who are currently unbeaten in the Championship, with two wins and a draw from their three league games.
Having made over 100 appearances for Bolton, Cahill then enjoyed a successful seven-year stint at Chelsea, winning the Premier League twice, the FA Cup twice and the Champions League.
He then moved across the capital for two seasons with Crystal Palace, leaving when his contract expired and he was unable to agree a new deal.
Capped 61 times by England, Cahill appeared at both the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.
His experience will give Parker more options in defence, as the former Fulham boss looks to guide Bournemouth back to the Premier League.
They are currently fourth in the table after Wednesday night's 2-0 win at Birmingham.
