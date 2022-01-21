Adama Traore: Tottenham talks progressing as Wolves vow to protect player

Talks between Tottenham and Wolves are progressing over a deal for Adama Traore.

Spurs were in talks to sign Traore at the end of the summer transfer window and reignited that interest earlier this month.

Wolves want around £25m for Traore, but personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

Traore, who has 18 months left on his contract, is part of the Wolves squad that is travelling to London for Saturday's Premier League game at Brentford.

"We have a top player with us, a lovely guy," said Wolves head coach Bruno Lage.

"I remember how much Tottenham protected Harry Kane at the beginning of the season. And we will protect our player because we believe a lot in Adama.

"That is business. It's not my concern. But I will protect my players. The way they work, the value for me is very high.

"I don't see any difference in his behaviour, his mentality, the way he works. So I'm happy with him. He continues to be the same player.

"He just has one more year left. The club talk with him and he talks with them and they will decide the future. I'm happy with him, it's the only thing I can say. He's focused, he's ready."

When asked if the uncertainty over Traore made it difficult to plan ahead, Lage added: "I don't think about it, I just think about the next game.

"It will be a hard game and we try to prepare in the best way because Brentford are a strong team to play against, especially at home.

"My attention and focus is every time on the next game and I don't think about if Adama stays with us or not. For now, he's with us so I'm preparing the game with him."

