David De Gea: Real Madrid make contact with former Man Utd goalkeeper after Thibaut Courtois injury

Real Madrid are exploring goalkeeping options in light of Thibaut Courtois' ACL injury and contact has been made with David De Gea's representatives.

De Gea is available as a free agent following his exit from Manchester United this summer.

Real are also making checks on Kepa Arrizabalaga's situation. The Chelsea stopper is Bayern Munich's top target in between the sticks with a loan-to-buy agreement being pursued.

Belgium international Courtois suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his left knee in training and will undergo surgery in the coming days.

The 31-year-old has made over 200 appearances for the club since joining from Chelsea in August 2018 and has been a near ever-present in the Spanish capital, but De Gea could be an option to replace him for the foreseeable future.

De Gea left Old Trafford in July after 12 seasons at United having made 545 appearances - the most by any goalkeeper in the club's history.

The Spaniard also broke Peter Schmeichel's United record for clean sheets last season and departed with a total of 190 shut-outs in all competitions.

The 32-year-old won five major trophies during his time in Manchester, including the Premier League in 2013 and the Europa League in 2017.

Ten Hag: De Gea one of United's best

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag retained De Gea as his No 1 after arriving from Ajax last summer, with the goalkeeper earning the Golden Glove award for most clean sheets in the Premier League last season.

Speaking at the time of De Gea's exit, Ten Hag said: "It takes great quality and character to reach the level of even playing one game for Manchester United.

"To do it 545 times over 12 years is a special achievement, particularly in the goalkeeping position where every game puts you in the spotlight.

"To have won Player of the Year awards from both the fans and his team-mates, each on four occasions, shows the level of his performance and he will always be remembered as one of the very best goalkeepers in the history of the club.

"I am personally grateful for the 25 clean sheets he helped provide last season and his overall contribution on the pitch during my first year at the club.

"All the players and staff send him our very best wishes for the next phase of his outstanding career."

Ten Hag has since brought in Andre Onana from Inter Milan to replace De Gea.

De Gea's Man Utd career in numbers Games: 545

Premier League: One (2012-13)

FA Cup: One (2015-16)

EFL Cup: Two (2016-17, 2022-23)

Europa League: One (2016-17)

Community Shield: Three (2011, 2013, 2016)

Goals conceded: 590

Clean sheets: 190

League errors leading to goals: 17

