Sergio Reguilon: Manchester United close to agreeing loan deal to sign Tottenham defender

Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal with Tottenham for the signing of defender Sergio Reguilon.

Reguilon has been granted permission to travel to Manchester and undergo a medical ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline.

The deal for the Spaniard is a straight loan as United look to sign a left-back following injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

United had been in talks with Chelsea over Marc Cucurella, but it is thought a deal for Reguilon and the numbers involved gives United the best chance to strike a deal with Fiorentina for midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

Reguilon has not played a single minute for Spurs this season and spent last campaign on loan at Atletico Madrid, where he made just 12 appearances.

The 26-year-old joined Tottenham in September 2020 from Real Madrid in a £32m deal and has two years left on his contract.

United continuing to work on Amrabat deal

With Reguilon set for a move to Old Trafford, United are continuing to work on a deal to sign Amrabat.

Fiorentina prefer a permanent deal, while United are conscious of complying with FFP rules and are exploring a loan.

It is thought a loan with an option - which triggers into an obligation - could be a compromise the Serie A club would accept, but that would depend on the loan fee and permanent price.

It is clear the 27-year-old wants to move to United and has not been training with the Fiorentina first-team squad while his future remains unresolved.

The Moroccan international has one year left on his contract with the option of a further year.

He is not expected to be part of Fiorentina's squad for Thursday's Europa Conference League play-off second leg against Rapid Vienna amid speculation over his future.

Meanwhile, Lorient remain in talks with United over the signing of midfielder Donny van de Beek.

A number of other clubs are interested in the Dutchman.

