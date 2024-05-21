Brighton pushing to complete deal for Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna - Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

THE GUARDIAN

Brighton are pushing to complete a deal to appoint Kieran McKenna as Roberto De Zerbi's replacement, but they still face competition from Chelsea and Manchester United for the Ipswich manager.

Gareth Southgate will give his defensive injury doubts the opportunity to prove their fitness when he names his provisional England squad for Euro 2024 on Tuesday.

Christian Horner and Toto Wolff found themselves in rare agreement as the rival team principals hailed the extraordinary progress of Lando Norris and McLaren over the past 12 months and declared the Briton a contender for the title.

THE SUN

Gareth Southgate has drawn up plans for Kieran Trippier to be his emergency left-back at Euro 2024.

Liam Rosenior has emerged as a contender in the race to become the new Brighton manager.

Dutch manager Pascal Jansen has emerged as a candidate for Norwich.

THE TELEGRAPH

Aston Villa are willing to sell centre-back Diego Carlos despite landing a windfall of around £50m for qualifying for the Champions League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player On Back Pages Tonight, Miguel Delaney and Henry Winter discuss Liverpool's new head coach appointment Arne Slot

The Fenix restaurant and bar in the Manchester Goods Yard describes itself as a "space to relax and a place to indulge" and there was no shortage of either as Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland led the revelry during Manchester City's title celebrations.

Colin Graves has revealed Yorkshire has attracted interest from investors from Saudi Arabia, United States and India but has warned a deal to secure its financial future will only go through if the club is demutualised from being member-owned.

DAILY MIRROR

Marcus Rashford will be left sweating on his Euros place with England facing a major defensive injury crisis.

Mohamed Salah has delivered the clearest hint yet that he will be a Liverpool player next season, and plans to do "everything possible" to land a trophy for the Reds.

Aston Villa are reportedly plotting an audacious move to sign Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo.

Liverpool have come from 'out of nowhere' to join the race to sign Benfica midfielder Orkun Kokcu

Toto Wolff has rubbished a claim from Christian Horner that Red Bull have poached hundreds of his staff.

DAILY MAIL

Gareth Southgate is set to use extra squad places to bolster his injury-hit England defence.

Rival fans will be guided to Wembley via separate routes again as part of a major security operation to prevent trouble flaring at the all-Manchester FA Cup final on Saturday.

Tim Henman and Laura Robson have supported Emma Raducanu's decision to pull out of the French Open, arguing that she is right to prioritise the grass court season and Wimbledon.

THE I

Arsenal will back Mikel Arteta in the transfer market again this summer as the club attempts to assemble a squad capable of toppling Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

THE TIMES

Marcus Rashford, Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Ivan Toney could miss out on an England spot as Gareth Southgate stockpiles defenders in the provisional Euro 2024 squad.

VAR officials are set to be told to intervene in Premier League matches only when a referee is "clearly wrong" next season among a number of changes intended to speed up the controversial system and ensure interference only for unarguable errors.

Premiership Rugby is considering changing the name of the English game's top division as part of a radical rebrand, in an effort to engage new supporters.